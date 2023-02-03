The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will host regular Virtual Industry Day events in fiscal year (FY) 2023. These events will allow CISA and industry to have meaningful discussions about cybersecurity capabilities, challenges, and technologies. The second FY23 Virtual Industry Day is scheduled for the Emergency Communications Division (ECD) & Stakeholder Engagement Division (SED) on February 21, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, EST. Individual Breakout sessions will take place on February 22 at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm, EST and on February 23 at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm, EST. During this event, CISA will discuss the Divisions’ capabilities and will not discuss specific procurement actions or details.

3 DAYS AGO