Read full article on original website
Related
Huge Ekranoplan-Like Airlifter Design Teams Selected By DARPA
General AtomicsAurora Flight Sciences and General Atomics have been chosen to compete to design and possibly build the gigantic Liberty Lifter X-plane.
thefastmode.com
Neeco Signs Global Master Hardware Distributor Agreement with Versa Networks
Neeco announced the signing of a global Master Hardware Distributor Agreement with Versa Networks, the leader in Unified SASE, as Versa’s first-ever global Master Hardware Distributor. This formalizes the long-standing relationship between Neeco and Versa to provide more effective and streamlined procurement solutions for Versa and their end customers.
salestechstar.com
DataSelf Announces SWK Technologies as Top Reseller in 2022
DataSelf Corp., the mid-market leader in business analytics and data warehousing software, announced that their reseller SWK Technologies, Inc. has achieved the top spot in sales revenue for 2022. Joni Girardi, DataSelf founder & CEO, attributes SWK’s success to their adoption of DataSelf Analytics as their internal business intelligence solution...
ffnews.com
Payment Orchestration Trailblazer Cellpoint Digital Partners With BillingPlatform
CellPoint Digital, the pioneer of payment orchestration, today announces a new partnership with BillingPlatform, the market leader in cloud-based revenue management solutions. CellPoint Digital’s multi-gateway offer creates more choice for BillingPlatform’s global enterprise customer base to grow with global payment options in a single source relationship through integration that provides connectivity to – and orchestration between – multiple gateways, including Adyen, Stripe and Cybersource.
hstoday.us
CISA Announces Joint Emergency Communications Division and Stakeholder Engagement Division Virtual Industry Day
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will host regular Virtual Industry Day events in fiscal year (FY) 2023. These events will allow CISA and industry to have meaningful discussions about cybersecurity capabilities, challenges, and technologies. The second FY23 Virtual Industry Day is scheduled for the Emergency Communications Division (ECD) & Stakeholder Engagement Division (SED) on February 21, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, EST. Individual Breakout sessions will take place on February 22 at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm, EST and on February 23 at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm, EST. During this event, CISA will discuss the Divisions’ capabilities and will not discuss specific procurement actions or details.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative AI-Based Startups in China
The AI startup culture in China has expanded quickly in recent years due to vast amounts of data and an abundance of people with technical skills. A wide spectrum of technology, including computer vision, natural language processing, and self-driving automobiles, has been developed by Chinese firms in the AI domain. Many of these firms have also successfully obtained sizable funding from investors, domestically and abroad. Let’s check out a few of the most cutting-edge AI startups based in China.
dailycoin.com
Humans.ai to Join Hedera Ecosystem with AIverse
European deep-tech startup Humans.ai has partnered with UAE-based consultancy Deca4 to launch wrapped AI NFTs. Humans.ai will utilize Hedera’s publicly distributed network for its upcoming project. Humans.ai plans on developing the company’s wrapped AI NFTs on the Hedera blockchain as part of its growing ecosystem of projects, apps, and...
potatopro.com
Solynta and FreshCrop sign hybrid potato collaboration agreement in Kenya
Solynta – hybrid potato breeding technology company from The Netherlands and FreshCrop Limited, Kenya’s largest producer of seed tubers, have signed an agreement to collaborate on the development of hybrid true potato innovation in Kenya. By joining forces, the companies will work closely to facilitate future introduction of...
u.today
Cardano Projects Building on Blockchain Hit Major Milestone
According to a new weekly report from Input Output, the number of projects being built on Cardano has reached the 1,200 mark. Last week their number increased by nine, with three being fully launched. At the moment, the statistics show that almost one in ten Cardano-based projects has been set afloat. There are a total of 116 such projects.
satnews.com
Space Development Agency (SDA) issues DRAFT Solicitation for Tranche 2 Transport Layer — Beta
SDA has issued a DRAFT solicitation for the first of several types of Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) space vehicles—T2TL Beta. This DRAFT solicitation establishes the foundation for Tranche 2 of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). To provide the warfighter full utility, the PWSA requires a global data...
Comments / 0