If you’re looking for some artistic inspiration, look no further than Kent County, Maryland. Aesthetically speaking, Kent County is a gorgeous waterfront destination—a scenic peninsula on Maryland’s Upper Eastern Shore. Artists love to recreate scenes from these quaint waterfront towns and their beaches along the Chesapeake Bay. These small towns are home to thriving arts scenes as well, especially in Historic Chestertown, where galleries fill the first floors of preserved historic buildings downtown. In fact, Kent County has been recognized by the Maryland State Arts Council as one of the significant arts communities in the state. If you’re looking for a cool arts destination on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, put Kent County on your must-visit list. Here is our guide to the top cultural experiences you can have in Kent County.

KENT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO