Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Here are 8 great ways to celebrate Black History Month in Chicago
WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. February is Black History Month. Explore the city all month long with food from Black-owned businesses, jazz concerts, exhibitions featuring Black artists and scientists, and more. Get jazzy.
stlpublicradio.org
Tuesday: Illinois spent decades refusing to repatriate Native American burial remains
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Illinois holds thousands of burial remains taken from Native American mounds and other sites. But a new investigation from ProPublica has revealed how the state’s museum system “did close to nothing” to repatriate those remains under the requirements of a 1990 federal law.
Chicago Defender
Healing the black man one piece at a time.
Our contributing journalist Amber Marie Green had the opportunity to speak with Sharita who founded the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Idell-McCarthy Foundation to house her desire to give back to the community and make a difference where she can, as an advocate for mental health awareness & well-being. Born and raised...
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
New Indiana Black Expo CEO focused on community empowerment
Indiana Black Expo’s new president and CEO Alice Watson took over the 52-year-old organization at the start of the year with plans to expand programs under the organization’s four pillars: economic equity, youth and family empowerment, community empowerment, and health equity. The pillars are part of IBE’s five-year plan, which started in 2022.
With West Side mural, Barrett Keithley aims to reflect positive vibe from Black barbershops
Barrett Keithley sees barber shops in the Black community as places to “get your news and meet your mentors,” places that “were and continue to be a real-life form of social media.”. Also, they’re “where you can be yourself,” says Keithley, 35, an artist who grew up...
Chicago's own Wendy and DB nominated for top award for children's album
CHICAGO (CBS) – There was some homegrown talent the Grammy's didn't have time to showcase on Sunday night, but a Chicago duo, Wendy and DB, definitely deserve the spotlight.They were Grammy-nominated for the Best Children's Album.CBS 2 anchor Joe Donlon had a chance to catch up with the talented pair at Wendy's north suburban home as the excitement was really taking hold.Donlon: "Has it sunk in yet?"DB: "Yeah it's sunk in – it's sinking. Actually, it's rising."Wendy Morgan and Darryl Boggs, known in the music world as Wendy and DB, have been collaborating on children's music for a decade. When...
Lee Bey Shows Off South Side Sites in ‘Building/Blocks’
There’s more to Chicago’s architectural legacy than its gleaming downtown skyline. All throughout the city, there are buildings that inspire — you just have to know where to look. The good news is: Chicago’s got a guy for that. In his special “Building/Blocks: The Architecture of...
St. Louis metro AKA sorority celebrates 115 years of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members from the St. Louis metropolitan chapters will have a special luncheon today.
Work to begin on new $100 million Regal Mile film studio in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crews broke ground Monday on a new film studio in the South Shore neighborhood, hoping to make Chicago the Hollywood of the Midwest.Regal Mile Studios is building a state-of-the-art media campus on a site bounded by 77th Street, Stony Island Avenue, and South Chicago Avenue.The 380,000-square-foot film studio would be built on what had been 7 acres of long-vacant property in the South Shore neighborhood.Developers say the $100 million project will create 250 construction jobs while the film studio is being built, and more than 300 permanent film production and film studio jobs once it's complete.It will...
Remembering WGN great Jack Taylor, dead at age 94
CHICAGO — If you are a long-time viewer of WGN News, you will remember the name Jack Taylor. Taylor died this weekend from heart failure at the age of 94. The legendary broadcaster was the face of WGN News during the 1970’s alongside Len O’Connor, Harry Volkman and Jack Brickhouse. Taylor had a journalistic career […]
Chicago native makes history, becomes highest-ranking person of color in Illinois National Guard
"I am honored to wear that title as the first minority person to achieve this rank of major general," General Boyd said. "I just want to continue to wear it well and represent well."
depauliaonline.com
‘We are not afraid’: Chicagoans protest police killing of Tyre Nichols
About 100 protestors crowded the streets of Chicago’s downtown Federal Plaza, Monday, Jan. 30, in light of the recent death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Memphis police pulled over Nichols, a 29-year-old Black motorist, on Jan. 7, according to NPR. Police body cam footage...
Oooh Wee It Is brings mouthwatering 'soul food with a twist' to Hyde Park
Just in time for Black History Month, a popular southern-style eatery is opening a new location in Hyde Park!
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
wgnradio.com
Emmett Till’s mother Mamie Till-Mobley
The lynching of Emmett Till in Mississippi ignited the civil rights movement across the country in the 1950s, but it was Till’s mother who shined a spotlight on the injustice. Chicago native Mamie Elizabeth Till-Mobley decided to leave the casket open at Emmett Till’s funeral for the world to...
Organizations chip in to help family make new apartment a home
CHICAGO — It’s been a particularly bitter winter for Shantel Gartley and his two teenage sons. The family first lost a mother to gun violence and then lost their apartment. “We were just living on the streets and hoping nothing bad happened to us,” Gartley said. When two of Chicago’s powerhouse non-profits, Digs with Dignity […]
You Paid For It: East St. Louis apartment hole
A desperate tenant contacts FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to finally take care of a years-long problem at her apartment.
Brandon Johnson on his plan to fight violent crime
Cook County Commissioner and mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins Lisa Dent to discuss his plan to confront violent crime in the city that includes ending the ShotSpotter contract, promoting new detectives, and firing police officers that are affiliated with hate groups. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Comments / 0