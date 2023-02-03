CHICAGO (CBS) – There was some homegrown talent the Grammy's didn't have time to showcase on Sunday night, but a Chicago duo, Wendy and DB, definitely deserve the spotlight.They were Grammy-nominated for the Best Children's Album.CBS 2 anchor Joe Donlon had a chance to catch up with the talented pair at Wendy's north suburban home as the excitement was really taking hold.Donlon: "Has it sunk in yet?"DB: "Yeah it's sunk in – it's sinking. Actually, it's rising."Wendy Morgan and Darryl Boggs, known in the music world as Wendy and DB, have been collaborating on children's music for a decade. When...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO