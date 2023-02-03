Read full article on original website
New Mars photo reveals scars from Red Planet's ancient past
New photos from the European Mars Express orbiter highlight the planet's diverse surface geology and show how tectonic activity and running water created the fascinating features we see today.
New asteroid photobombs Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has observed its smallest cosmic object to date — a previously unknown asteroid about the size of the Colosseum in Rome.
Strange unprecedented vortex spotted around the sun's north pole
A huge filament of solar plasma has broken off the sun's surface and is circling its north pole like a vortex of powerful winds, but scientists have no clue what caused it.
Starship will likely launch to orbit for the first time in March
We may be just one month from seeing SpaceX attempt to fly Starship to orbit. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed the launch attempt is likely just around the corner over the weekend when he wrote on Twitter, "if remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month."
Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
5 ICBMs that could end the world: A look at the most deadly missiles in existence
As a definition, any supersonic missile that has a range of at least 4040m (6,500 km) and follows a ballistic trajectory after a powered, guided launch falls into the ICBM category. At takeoff, the ICBM enters the boost phase until it reaches space. In the second phase, the ICBM enters...
Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet
A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
The moon has a hidden tide that pulls on Earth's magnetosphere, new study reveals
Researchers have detected fluctuations in Earth's magnetosphere created by the same tidal forces that the moon exerts on the oceans.
POLITICO
Killer robot swarms, an update
So, you think killer robots are scary? Try an entire swarm of them. It’s no secret that militaries around the world are competing to develop the smartest weapons. But AI in warfare doesn’t necessarily mean high-powered brains — it can also be a blizzard of dumb-ish little vehicles overwhelming an enemy. Vladimir Putin, in a speech about AI war several years ago, predicted that “when one party’s drones are destroyed by drones of another, it will have no other choice but to surrender.”
