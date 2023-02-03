Read full article on original website
High Museum of Art awards Ebony G. Patterson with the David C. Driskell Prize
The High Museum of Art recently announced artist Ebony G. Patterson as the 2023 recipient of the David C. Driskell Prize in recognition of her contributions to the field of African American art. Awarded annually by the museum since 2005, the prize demonstrates the High’s ongoing dedication to furthering artistic innovation and promoting research of African American artists and scholars.
seventeen.com
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
The Future Perfect Spotlights Contemporary Korean Design, Christian Haas Makes Solo Debut in New York, and More News
From significant business changes to noteworthy product launches, there’s always something new happening in the world of design. In this biweekly roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. Design Happenings. The Future Perfect celebrates contemporary Korean design at its New York gallery. Eight South Korean artists, designers,...
How businesses are commemorating Black History Month
Black History Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the achievements, contributions, and experiences of African Americans throughout US history. This year, as we continue to celebrate Black History Month, many companies are taking this opportunity to honor and celebrate black culture, history, and heritage in meaningful and impactful ways. Here are some of the ways companies are honoring Black History Month this year.
techaiapp.com
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: CELEBRATING BLACK DESIGNERS THROUGH THE YEARS
This week’s blog is dedicated to the vast contributions of Africa, Africans and people of African descent to world civilization and in celebration of Black History Month. Many of our UoF readers know how much we love history, so before we honor some of the Black fashion designers that helped shape our industry, we’d like to take a look back at how Black History Month became a global celebration.
Celia Cruz is among the icons set to be featured in the United State’s currency
The United States of America is honoring Celia Cruz’s legacy by releasing currency with her face. The Queen of Salsa music will appear in the nation’s quarter after the United States Mint began recognizing women’s contributions in different areas. The Mint, the U.S.’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage,...
