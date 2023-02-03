ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

High Museum of Art awards Ebony G. Patterson with the David C. Driskell Prize

The High Museum of Art recently announced artist Ebony G. Patterson as the 2023 recipient of the David C. Driskell Prize in recognition of her contributions to the field of African American art. Awarded annually by the museum since 2005, the prize demonstrates the High’s ongoing dedication to furthering artistic innovation and promoting research of African American artists and scholars.
KENTUCKY STATE
seventeen.com

What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Architectural Digest

The Future Perfect Spotlights Contemporary Korean Design, Christian Haas Makes Solo Debut in New York, and More News

From significant business changes to noteworthy product launches, there’s always something new happening in the world of design. In this biweekly roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. Design Happenings. The Future Perfect celebrates contemporary Korean design at its New York gallery. Eight South Korean artists, designers,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Superb26

How businesses are commemorating Black History Month

Black History Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the achievements, contributions, and experiences of African Americans throughout US history. This year, as we continue to celebrate Black History Month, many companies are taking this opportunity to honor and celebrate black culture, history, and heritage in meaningful and impactful ways. Here are some of the ways companies are honoring Black History Month this year.
techaiapp.com

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: CELEBRATING BLACK DESIGNERS THROUGH THE YEARS

This week’s blog is dedicated to the vast contributions of Africa, Africans and people of African descent to world civilization and in celebration of Black History Month. Many of our UoF readers know how much we love history, so before we honor some of the Black fashion designers that helped shape our industry, we’d like to take a look back at how Black History Month became a global celebration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy