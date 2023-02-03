Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Related
Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere
The up-and-coming model and the musician hit the red carpet in matching all-black outfits Leni Klum and her dad, Seal, reunited for a glamorous movie night. On Wednesday, the father-daughter pair were spotted at the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Los Angeles, where they posed for the cameras in coordinating black outfits. The 18-year-old model, whom Seal shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a classic little black dress styled with a black clutch bag and platform heels. She made a statement with her beauty look, wearing a bright red lip...
Lauren London Goes Wild in Zebra-Patterned Pink Minidress & Metallic Strappy Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London looked pretty in pink for the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The actress stars in the romantic-comedy movie alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. For the occasion, London wore a hot pink turtleneck minidress by Alex Perry....
Noah Cyrus Gives Goth Style the High-Fashion Treatment in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals at Alexandre Vauthier’s Summer 2023 Show
Noah Cyrus attended the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture summer 2023 show in Paris yesterday in gothic glamour. The “Mad at You” songstress was clad in a sheer dress and leg-climbing footwear. Cyrus’ dress was a pleated floor-length style with a mock neckline and black ruffle trim that gave the garment a whimsical effect. Layered underneath the sheer garment sat a bedazzled silver sequined halter-style bra and high-waisted underwear, offering the performer extra coverage. On her feet, Cyrus opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. On the...
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral
Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
WHAS 11
‘Maid’ Star Anika Noni Rose Marries Actor Jason Dirden, ‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Officiates
Surprise! Anikia Noni Rose and Jason Dirden are married. The couple tied the knot in October during a ceremony that included their family and friends at the Paramour Estate in California. According to Brides.com, Rose, 50, and Dirden, 42, got engaged in December 2021, after quietly dating for a few years.
Doja Cat Reaches New Heights in 7-Inch Heels & Dramatic Coat at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Doja Cat suited up — with a sultry twist — for Valentino’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris today, the Grammy Award-winning musician dynamically arrived in a black bra and short shorts. The set, styled over sheer black tights by Brett Alan Nelson, was paired with a lapeled black cape-style coat featuring slit sleeves, double-breasted buttons and a massive rosette. Giving Doja Cat’s outfit a gothic edge were black gloves and a long brunette wig, as well as a diamond crucifix necklace. When it came to footwear, the “Moo” singer finished her ensemble with...
Harper's Bazaar
Salma Hayek Is the Best-Dressed Wedding Guest in a Plunging Mint Green Princess Gown
With her latest outfit, Salma Hayek delivered a master class on how to be the best-dressed guest at a wedding. Last night, the House of Gucci star shared a photo of the ensemble she wore to attend the wedding of Marc Anthony and model Nadia Ferreira. The magnificent Giambattista Valli halter-top gown was washed in a pretty mint green hue. It included a plunging, deep V-neckline lined with glittering crystal studs and a billowing pleated cape train attached to the back of the collar.
Kim Kardashian Poses for Mirror Selfie Barefoot With Vintage Gucci Dress & Diamond Chain
Kim Kardashian exuded sleek glamour in her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, the shapewear mogul and reality superstar uploaded a series of selfies on the social media site, which sees her modeling a customized Gucci Fall 2002 nude dress. “When life gets blurry..adjust your focus,” Kardashian captioned the post. The new photos quickly accumulated 2 million likes and were flooded with comments from fans calling the look pretty and fabulous. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) The gorgeous gown included a plunging neckline that was outlined with studs and one asymmetrical strap across the chest. The piece...
Tracee Ellis Ross Slips Into Red-Hot Thigh-High Boots & Printed Blazer for Pattern Blowdryer Promo
If there’s one thing Tracee Ellis Ross will do, it’s serve a look. The Emmy-nominated actress has continued to do just that while promoting the new hairdryer from her Pattern haircare line. On Tuesday, Ross came through with a series of photos posted on Instagram, showing off yet another fashionable ensemble that she wore while promoting the new hot tool. Styled by Karla Welch, Ross donned a black and white coordinating outfit by Christopher John Rogers. The wardrobe included a puffy blazer that had long, loose-fitting sleeves and a belted waist, while the skirt featured a dramatic ruffle at the center. ...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Lisa Rinna Embodies Her Iconic 'Own It' Line in Sheer Mugler Dress at Paris Fashion Week
The former Housewife also declared her famous tagline into a microphone from her front row seat at Mugler's Haute Couture show on Thursday Lisa Rinna has one thing on her mind: owning it. While attending Paris couture Fashion Week, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was steeped in sexy style for the Mugler Haute Couture show. For the runway presentation, Rinna wore a strapless white dress with a thigh-high slit and a transparent mesh skirt that revealed a skin-baring unitard. She teamed the designer piece with stiletto...
Dominque Jackson Brings the Drama in Lace Bodysuit & Sharp Pointy Pumps to Mugler’s Paris Haute Couture Show
Mugler brought drama back to the runway during their fall 2023 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week yesterday. After a 3-year hiatus from showing in person, Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader enlisted a star-studded cast of characters including runway regular Dominique Jackson to make a striking show. Jackson’s return to the runway was a daring feat, the “Pose” traversing a flight of stairs blindfolded with stilettos on. Although she faltered slightly, Jackson brushed off and embraced the moment as part of her spellbinding catwalk. The actress wore a black lace corseted bodysuit with long sleeves that transitioned into gloves on the...
Anya Taylor-Joy Takes the Plunge in Daring Corset Vest, Lace Skirt & Knee-High Boots at Dior’s Haute Couture Show
Anya Taylor-Joy mixed feminine and edgier pieces together for her latest runway show. The “Queen’s Gambit” star attended Christian Dior’s Haute Couture spring 2023 show in Paris today. She sat front row with several other familiar faces, like Karlie Kloss, Anna Wintour, Rachel Zegler and more. To the show, which served as a celebration of women who broke racial barriers in the ’30s, Taylor-Joy wore a black and white look. Taylor-Joy wore a white plunging lace-up corset vest, with a matching cropped structured jacket thrown over her shoulders. Each of the pieces featured black floral detailing. She added a black high-waisted midi...
Ciara Delivers Dramatic Glamour in Hooded Cape Dress & Invisible Heels at Black Music Collective’s Recording Academy Honors Event
You can always count on Ciara to slay a red carpet and she did just that while attending the Recording Academy Honors on Feb. 2. Presented by the Black Music Collective, the annual event was held in celebration of this year’s Grammy Awards. Ciara served edgy glamour at the affair. The “Better Thangs” singer appeared at the Hollywood Palladium in a black velvet gown. The garment featured a loose-fitting hood with a cape that draped delicately over her shoulder. The piece also included a fitted bodice and a pooling train that accentuated around her. To further elevate the moment, the “1, 2...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Goes Business-Chic in Patchwork Trousers With Cropped Button-Down & Webbed Sandals for ‘Fear’ Premiere
Savannah James gave a menswear-inspired ensemble a chic upgrade for her latest appearance. Over the weekend, the matriarch of the LeBron James empire attended the premiere of “Fear” movie. The horror film will officially hit theatres on Jan. 27 and stars Joseph Sikora, Terrence J, T.I. and King Bach. In an Instagram Reel uploaded by celebrity stylist Icon Billingsey, James wore a white button-down crop top by Maison Margiela. The lightweight separate had billowy sleeves, a sharp collar and a high-low hemline. The media personality teamed the top with patchwork trousers by Doublet. The bottoms included pleats near the waistline and belt...
Nadia Ferreira Marries Marc Anthony in Floral Wedding Dress at Lavish Miami Party
Marc Anthony married Nadia Ferreira in truly ornate style. The musician, 54 and model, 23, wed at the Perez Art Museum in Miami on Saturday, as first seen on Hola! USA‘s Instagram. For the occasion, Anthony wore a charcoal-black suit with a sharp lapeled blazer atop a pale gray vest, a classic white button-down shirt and a black tie. Meanwhile, Ferreira wore a custom white Galia Lahav wedding gown with a flowing tulle skirt, complete with a strong-shouldered sheer bodice covered in sparkling radiant floral embroidery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLA! USA (@holausa) During the ceremony, guests...
Dua Lipa Boosts Miu Miu Minidress with Buckled Biker Boots at Home
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dua Lipa brought edgy style to at-home antics this weekend. On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed atop interior rafters on Instagram, wearing a deep gray Miu Miu minidress. The beige-trimmed piece was layered with an oversized, faded brown leather jacket — both from the brand’s spring 2023 collection — that included pointed lapels and several front pockets for a utilitarian feel. Lipa finished her ensemble with sheer black tights, as well as layered sparkling earrings — including Vram’s $3,900 Chrona...
Emma Roberts Styles White Blouse With Pussy-Bow Tie & 6-Inch Heels on ‘James Corden’
Emma Roberts brought chic style to “The Late Late Show with James Corden” while promoting her latest movie, “Maybe I Do.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy, is now out in theaters. Styled by Brit and Kara Elkin, the “Madame Web” star sat down with Corden and actor Paul Walter Hauser in a sharp Ralph Lauren outfit. Her ensemble featured a set of black suede trousers made from a mulberry silk blend with a subtle floral motif printed all over. Roberts wore the pants with a white blouse featuring an upturned collar. Giving her classic...
Comments / 0