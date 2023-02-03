Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Kate Beckinsale Soars in Bubble Minidress & Sparkling Platform Sandals at Golden Globes Afterparty
Kate Beckinsale went sky-high to celebrate the Golden Globes this week. While posing with Vas J Morgan at his co-hosted Globes afterparty with Michael Braun in a new post on Instagram, the “Guilty Party” star posed in a dynamic minidress from August Getty Atelier. Her sleeveless style featured a pale gray hue with a sweetheart neckline, accentuated by a sheer white turtleneck panel embellished with crystals to create a bejeweled effect. Sparkling layered diamond stud and drop earrings from Candy Ice and Djula, as well as a deep green manicure, sleekly completed her ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Hailey Bieber Upgrades Motorcycle Style With Baggy Low-Rise Jeans & Chunky Loafers
Hailey Bieber put an edgy finish on her latest street-style ensemble while out in New York City on Jan 23. The supermodel was spotted arriving at NBC alongside her friend and singer Justine Skye. For the outing, Bieber wore an oversized motorcycle jacket with a simple black T-shirt. The Rhode Skin founder teamed her tops with baggy low-rise denim jeans. To amp up her look, she covered her eyes with small black rectangle sunglasses and continued to accessorize with chunky gold square earrings and a black leather shoulder bag. Bieber parted her hair in the middle and styled her new fresh-cut bob...
Kate Beckinsale Commands Attention in 7-Inch Valentino Heels & Shimmering Playsuit With Sharp Shoulders
Kate Beckinsale knows how to make a bold style statement. In an Instagram post today, standing alongside latex designer Nine Kate, the English-born model and actress posed in a sequined blue Zhivago playsuit featuring padded shoulders and a wide black belt that cinched the waist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) For shoes, Beckinsale had on Valentino Garavani’s Disco patent leather, ankle-strap platform pumps. The heel is measured at an intimidating length of 7 inches and retails for $1,190. Tfhe “Prisoner’s Daughter” actress isn’t afraid to play with bold colors or experiment with height-boosting footwear. Beckinsale often wears...
Gigi Hadid Bravely Poses on Suspended Construction Beam in Cargo Pants & Metallic Stilettos for Maybelline
Gigi Hadid gave construction style a sharp finish during her latest appearance. The supermodel was spotted on the set of a Maybelline commercial in New York City on Jan. 17, while posing on a construction beam suspended by a crane. Hadid appeared on the streets of Manhattan in a black cropped denim vest. The sleeveless piece featured a wide collar and buttons along the side. She complemented the lightweight separate with a sparkling silver long-sleeve top and tan cargo pants. The baggy bottoms had large pockets on the side and pleats near the hem. To amp up her look, the 27-year-old media...
All the Best Looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards
No matter what award show you’re watching, you’re bound to see a red carpet full of remarkable looks. That said, none quite compare to the Grammy Awards. Music’s biggest night has historically been one of the most exciting occasions for head-turning looks (after all, it’s hard not to reference Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace dress—which casually happened to lead engineers to build Google Images), and the 65th Annual Grammy Awards was no exception.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
The Classic Shoe Trend Every Stylish Celeb Wears at the Airport
When it comes to airport style, I am all about outfits that are comfortable without sacrificing style, and the shoes are the key component for accomplishing this. Heels are a hard no in my book, as well as any other shoes that make for a complicated run through the security line. This leaves flat shoes like loafers, ankle boots, sneakers, and my all-time favorite: ballet flats. While ballet flats truly never go out of style, they are currently at the forefront of shoe trends at the moment.
Sienna Miller Slips Into Daring Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots for Gucci’s High Jewelry Dinner
Sienna Miller gave her signature bohemian style a glamorous twist for Gucci’s High Jewelry dinner this week. While in Paris, Miller hit the Hotel Ritz for the occasion with boyfriend Oliver Green on Tuesday night. The “Anatomy of a Scandal” star’s outfit for dinner featured a simple wrap dress with a flounced hem, crafted from gauzy light tan silk. Layered over black floral lace tights, the piece was cinched with a diamond brooch and layered with numerous diamond necklaces for a jewel-encrusted finish. Miller also carried a black leather version of Gucci’s hit Jackie handbag to dinner. Green was sharply dressed for the...
Noah Cyrus Gives Goth Style the High-Fashion Treatment in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals at Alexandre Vauthier’s Summer 2023 Show
Noah Cyrus attended the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture summer 2023 show in Paris yesterday in gothic glamour. The “Mad at You” songstress was clad in a sheer dress and leg-climbing footwear. Cyrus’ dress was a pleated floor-length style with a mock neckline and black ruffle trim that gave the garment a whimsical effect. Layered underneath the sheer garment sat a bedazzled silver sequined halter-style bra and high-waisted underwear, offering the performer extra coverage. On her feet, Cyrus opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. On the...
Gigi Hadid Suits Up in Black Sandals for Boss’ Spring 2023 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid brought a sleek take to suiting for Boss’ spring 2023 campaign. The imagery, shot by Mikael Jansson, stars Hadid alongside Naomi Campbell, Maluma, Lee Minho, Khaby Lame and Matteo Berrettini, all posing with their childhood photos to show how a “boss” is made. In the campaign, the supermodel posed for Jansson’s lens in a black suit with a ’90s-esque, boxy fit. The set featured a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching trousers, detailed with a slouchy silhouette. Though Hadid wore no accessories, she did...
Emma Roberts Styles White Blouse With Pussy-Bow Tie & 6-Inch Heels on ‘James Corden’
Emma Roberts brought chic style to “The Late Late Show with James Corden” while promoting her latest movie, “Maybe I Do.” The romantic comedy, which also stars Luke Bracey, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy, is now out in theaters. Styled by Brit and Kara Elkin, the “Madame Web” star sat down with Corden and actor Paul Walter Hauser in a sharp Ralph Lauren outfit. Her ensemble featured a set of black suede trousers made from a mulberry silk blend with a subtle floral motif printed all over. Roberts wore the pants with a white blouse featuring an upturned collar. Giving her classic...
Ashley Graham Sexed Up the Cable-Knit Sweater at Marc Jacobs
Ashley Graham took a refreshingly comfortable approach to front-row fashion at Marc Jacobs’s autumn-winter 2023 show. Her towering white platforms aside, the supermodel looked positively snug in a bright blue oversized sweaterdress, which was fashioned from a chunky cable knit for peak coziness. The outfit was the antithesis of...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Goes Business-Chic in Patchwork Trousers With Cropped Button-Down & Webbed Sandals for ‘Fear’ Premiere
Savannah James gave a menswear-inspired ensemble a chic upgrade for her latest appearance. Over the weekend, the matriarch of the LeBron James empire attended the premiere of “Fear” movie. The horror film will officially hit theatres on Jan. 27 and stars Joseph Sikora, Terrence J, T.I. and King Bach. In an Instagram Reel uploaded by celebrity stylist Icon Billingsey, James wore a white button-down crop top by Maison Margiela. The lightweight separate had billowy sleeves, a sharp collar and a high-low hemline. The media personality teamed the top with patchwork trousers by Doublet. The bottoms included pleats near the waistline and belt...
This Carrie Underwood-Approved Brand Just Launched Footwear With Blinged-Out Western Boots
DanielxDiamond has officially debuted shoes. The brand, known for its rhinestone fringe jackets, have teamed up with Titan Industries in a partnership to launch, manufacture and distribute footwear. The collection first hit shelves in December, and is sold in limited quantities at DanielxDiamond’s Nashville boutique “The Gulch,” and on their website. The brand also has partnered with Boot Barn, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. Before their foray into footwear, founders Daniel Musto and Lani Lupton first came together as both friends and stylists in L.A. — and for their mutual love of country music. The latter of which sparked the idea behind the...
Jessica Biel Works Up a Sweat in Sporty Style With White & Neon Green Sneakers
Jessica Biel was seen getting her sweat on in a cozy athleisure look, as seen in a post uploaded by celebrity trainer Ben Bruno this weekend. In the workout video, the actress was wearing a pair of light gray cotton joggers with a loose white crewneck tee and a hunter green hoodie. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Bruno (@benbrunotraining) For her workout, Biel wore a pair of white leather and mesh sneakers with neon green accents. The sporty style featured rubber soles with cushioning for running and other athletic activities. When it comes to footwear, Biel prefers to...
Billy Porter Gives Sharp Suiting Edgy Finish With Leather Pants & Chunky Ankle Boots at ‘Accused’ Premiere
Billy Porter gave sharp suiting an edgy finish for the “Accused” premiere in West Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 30. The crime anthology series premieres on Fox tonight and chronicles ordinary people who get caught up in unbelievable situations. While arriving at The Abbey, Porter posed for photos in a sleek black leather ensemble from Zaffori. The Tony Award-winning actor’s look included Zaffori’s Belt-Sleeved Blazer that had wide shoulder pads, studs near the cuffs and was decorated with detachable belts on the sleeve. He complemented the overcoat with a white button-down shirt and Zaffori’s Low-Rise Faux Leather Pants. The wide-leg bottoms had...
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Slips Into Romantic Heart Pumps for Alaïa’s Fall 2023 Fashion Show
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took the romantic route when dressing for Alaïa’s fall 2023 show, intimately held in the Linkeroever, Antwerp home of its creative director, Pieter Mulier. While seated alongside stars including Bryanboy and Rebecca Dayan, Huntington-Whiteley posed in a group staircase photo snapped before a post-show dinner by Montassar Alaya. The Rose, Inc. founder struck a pose in a head-to-toe Alaïa outfit, featuring a slim-fitting black turtleneck top, as well as a white and black plaid tweed jacket and tiered skirt. Thin layered gold earrings and a geometric black leather handbag with gold accents sharply finished her ensemble. View this...
Kelly Rowland Elevates Sheer Catsuit With Fuzzy Hat & Sleek Thigh-High Boots
Kelly Rowland amped up her winter wardrobe with cozy essentials for Ebony Riley’s EP release party in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. The singer and actress was dressed in all-black attire at the event, which appeared to be the theme of the night as stars like Lori Harvey and Jourdan Dunn followed suit. Rowland’s monochromatic outfit included a low-cut plunging catsuit. She layered the piece with a duster coat that she kept draped over her shoulders. For glam, the Grammy Award-winning artist went with neutral makeup and a glossy pout. To take things up a notch, Rowland covered her short tresses with a...
