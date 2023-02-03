DanielxDiamond has officially debuted shoes. The brand, known for its rhinestone fringe jackets, have teamed up with Titan Industries in a partnership to launch, manufacture and distribute footwear. The collection first hit shelves in December, and is sold in limited quantities at DanielxDiamond’s Nashville boutique “The Gulch,” and on their website. The brand also has partnered with Boot Barn, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. Before their foray into footwear, founders Daniel Musto and Lani Lupton first came together as both friends and stylists in L.A. — and for their mutual love of country music. The latter of which sparked the idea behind the...

13 HOURS AGO