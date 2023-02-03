Salma Hayek joined Channing Tatum for Magic Mike’s Last Dance and recently recalled the steamy lap dance scene that could’ve ended up turning into something really bad. While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar-nominated actor talked about the dance sequence in the Steven Soderbergh-directed film. “You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head,” she said on...

