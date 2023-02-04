ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sunny and mild Sunday in New York City; temperatures near 50

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says it the bitter blast is almost over and Sunday will be spring-like.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds with rising temperatures, up to 30 by 7 a.m. Feels-like temps improve to 20 at 7 a.m. Wind gusts diminish from 30 mph to just 10-15 mph by daybreak.

SUNDAY: A complete 180 -- partly cloudy and milder. Highs surge to near 50. Showers are close but likely remain offshore at night, mostly cloudy with lows near 41.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtt4o_0kcQfVVZ00

MONDAY: Increasing sunshine and even milder. Highs up to 52. Lows crash to 34 with a cold front at night.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 46. Lows down to 39.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and milder trend begins again. Highs up to 54. Lows near 44.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8Cgj_0kcQfVVZ00

THURSDAY: A few showers possible late with a warm front. Highs surge to 58 late in the day. Lows likely remain in the 50s with showers likely.

FRIDAY: Morning showers give way to afternoon sun. Highs are near 60! Lows then crash to 33 at night after a cold front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTJZg_0kcQfVVZ00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA Diario

Snowstorm could hit New York City

A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartments briefly lose power on coldest morning of the year

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers dealt with a brief power outage. According to the FDNY, the outage happened on Van Siclen Avenue in East New York at around 2:45 a.m Saturday and affected the massive housing complex. Repairs were completed at around 4 a.m. to the relief of families who were grateful for the quick fix. "Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said. New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn

The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old man jumped to his death from the 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man entered the building, which is under redevelopment construction, at around 2 pm before jumping to his death to the street below. At this time, the male victim was not identified, and police have not yet determined a motive in the incident. Police found his belongings on the top floor of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Man jumps off 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza near Madison Square Garden appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

MTA chairman Janno Leiber says fare-beating tears at ‘social fabric’ of NYC

The explosion of farebeating on New York City’s subways and buses “tears at the social fabric” of the Big Apple, while taking an ever-mounting toll on the cash-strapped MTA that trickles down to paying straphangers, the agency’s chief, Janno Leiber, said Tuesday. In a sit-down with The Post’s editorial board Tuesday, the chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority argued the combination of boosted fare enforcement and a flood of additional patrols by NYPD officers on overtime had helped restore straphangers confidence in the system. But the rampant fare evasion that started with the pandemic remains a thorn in his side, and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

136K+
Followers
47K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy