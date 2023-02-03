ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Riley Keough Reveals She Privately Welcomed Daughter With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Riley Keough is a mom! The Mad Max: Fury Road actress revealed she had secretly given birth to a baby girl in a heartfelt letter that was read at Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland memorial service on Sunday, January 22.The grieving 33-year-old sat in the front row as her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read the letter to the crowd on her behalf. In the message titled "A Letter to My Mama," Riley thanked her late mother for showing her that "love is the only thing that matters in this life" before noting that she hopes she is able love her own "daughter"...
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Was In 'Mental Anguish' Over 10-Show Farewell Tour With Daughter Wynonna, Pressure Sent Late Singer 'Over The Edge' Before Suicide

Late country legend Naomi Judd knew how to command a crowd and still loved the stage but was in "mental anguish" over facing a daunting Judds farewell tour, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. A family source said Naomi was feeling the pressure of looming tour dates that were set to kick off last September amid personal struggles with her well-being.Naomi and her daughter, Wynonna, announced they were set to hit the road for their first tour in more than a decade on April 11, just weeks before Naomi's tragic suicide. Their 10-show jaunt was going to include stops in Michigan, Texas,...
TheDailyBeast

Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera

The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
The Guardian

The Whale review – Brendan Fraser is remarkable in knotty drama of self-destruction

It’s a slippery thing, the latest film from Darren Aronofsky. And not just because of the air of general clamminess that pervades this claustrophobic theatre adaptation (although if it were possible for a camera lens to sweat, then cinematographer Matthew Libatique’s would probably do so throughout). More, it’s due to the effortlessly duplicitous way the director pushes and pulls the audience of this story of grief and self-destruction, starring a fat-suited Brendan Fraser as Charlie, a chronically obese shut-in who is belatedly trying to rebuild his relationship with his estranged daughter.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Elite Daily

Clayton Echard & Rachel Recchia Reunited On TikTok (Seriously)

The drama from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor just keeps on giving. On Feb. 1, Echard and Rachel Recchia shocked Bachelor Nation by reuniting on TikTok. In the videos, the duo seemed pretty friendly, despite the painful breakup in their past. Confused? Same. ICYMI, throughout Echard’s season, Recchia...
Nik

From TikTok Star to Killer: Ali Nasser Abulaban

According to Statistica, TikTok saw its app grow by 180% among 15–26 years in the first quarter of 2020. It’s seen a lot of creators rise to fame just by creating 15-second video clips. One of those big creators is a man by the name of Ali Nasser Abulaban, who went by the username JinnKid and grew to have almost 1 million followers by creating comedy skits and impressions videos.
BET

Kenny Lattimore Beautifully Serenades His Newborn Daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore!

Kenny Lattimore loves being a girl dad! The singer—who welcomed his first child with his wife Judge Faith Jenkins earlier this month—recently took to Instagram with a heartwarming video showing himself serenading his newborn daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt moment!. "The responsibility of...
HollywoodLife

Sam Smith Steals The Show With An Underworld ‘Unholy’ Performance With Kim Petras: Photos

To no surprise, Sam Smith, 30 stole the show with their performance of “Unholy” alongside Kim Petras during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5! Upon Sam’s entrance, they performed surrounded by cloak-wearing disciples and brought the heat with a flame-lit stage in the background. Sam rocked latex pants, a sheer ruffled top, and a top hat complete with horns. Kim wowed and sang inside of a cage to the duo’s major hit. Notably, pop legend Madonna introduced Sam to the stage with a speech about “dangerous” and “provocative” musicians.

