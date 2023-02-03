Read full article on original website
Riley Keough Reveals She Privately Welcomed Daughter With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Riley Keough is a mom! The Mad Max: Fury Road actress revealed she had secretly given birth to a baby girl in a heartfelt letter that was read at Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland memorial service on Sunday, January 22.The grieving 33-year-old sat in the front row as her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read the letter to the crowd on her behalf. In the message titled "A Letter to My Mama," Riley thanked her late mother for showing her that "love is the only thing that matters in this life" before noting that she hopes she is able love her own "daughter"...
‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Slams Cyberbullies For Fat-Shaming Her Over Weight Size
Love After Lockup star Monique Robinson has called out instigators on social media for criticizing her weight in comparison to her romantic partner, Derek Warner Jr. After the couple’s love story went viral, social media users pointed out their size difference, as Robinson, 35, is a plus-sized woman and Warner, 29, appeared to be shorter and more slender.
Naomi Judd Was In 'Mental Anguish' Over 10-Show Farewell Tour With Daughter Wynonna, Pressure Sent Late Singer 'Over The Edge' Before Suicide
Late country legend Naomi Judd knew how to command a crowd and still loved the stage but was in "mental anguish" over facing a daunting Judds farewell tour, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. A family source said Naomi was feeling the pressure of looming tour dates that were set to kick off last September amid personal struggles with her well-being.Naomi and her daughter, Wynonna, announced they were set to hit the road for their first tour in more than a decade on April 11, just weeks before Naomi's tragic suicide. Their 10-show jaunt was going to include stops in Michigan, Texas,...
ETOnline.com
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Frankie: 'The Love of My Life'
Shemar Moore is gushing over his daughter! The day after ET confirmed that the 52-year-old actor and his girlfriend, model Jesiree Dizon, welcomed a baby girl, Moore took to Instagram to share the first pic of the newborn. In the sweet shot, Moore lovingly looks down at his daughter as...
Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera
The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Olivia Dunne Holds a Handstand and Midair Splits in Latest TikTok
The LSU gymnast often shares videos of her skills with her 6.9 million followers.
Kenny Lattimore and TV Judge Faith Jenkins Welcome Daughter Skylar
The Lattimore family just got bigger after singer Kenny Lattimore and his TV star judge wife Faith Jenkins announced the birth of their new daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. The Divorce Court star took to Instagram on Monday night to post the most adorable video clip introducing her baby girl to the world.
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Days Of Our Lives: Is Chloe Expecting a Baby with Stephen? Fans Speculate as Actress Teases Pregnancy Storyline
The Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime dramas on television, and it has captivated audiences for decades with its compelling storylines and dynamic characters. One of the most beloved characters on the show is Chloe Lane, played by actress Nadia Bjorlin.
The Whale review – Brendan Fraser is remarkable in knotty drama of self-destruction
It’s a slippery thing, the latest film from Darren Aronofsky. And not just because of the air of general clamminess that pervades this claustrophobic theatre adaptation (although if it were possible for a camera lens to sweat, then cinematographer Matthew Libatique’s would probably do so throughout). More, it’s due to the effortlessly duplicitous way the director pushes and pulls the audience of this story of grief and self-destruction, starring a fat-suited Brendan Fraser as Charlie, a chronically obese shut-in who is belatedly trying to rebuild his relationship with his estranged daughter.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Elite Daily
Clayton Echard & Rachel Recchia Reunited On TikTok (Seriously)
The drama from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor just keeps on giving. On Feb. 1, Echard and Rachel Recchia shocked Bachelor Nation by reuniting on TikTok. In the videos, the duo seemed pretty friendly, despite the painful breakup in their past. Confused? Same. ICYMI, throughout Echard’s season, Recchia...
From TikTok Star to Killer: Ali Nasser Abulaban
According to Statistica, TikTok saw its app grow by 180% among 15–26 years in the first quarter of 2020. It’s seen a lot of creators rise to fame just by creating 15-second video clips. One of those big creators is a man by the name of Ali Nasser Abulaban, who went by the username JinnKid and grew to have almost 1 million followers by creating comedy skits and impressions videos.
today's ear X-tacy: David Bowie "TVC 15"
Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.
Lord Forgive Me, But The Wiggles Have A Hot New Member Who's Covered In Tattoos, And People Can't Stop Thirsting
The Wiggles weren't wigglin' like this when I was younger.
Olivia Dunne Discusses NIL Deals and TikTok Stardom: ‘I’m Very Grateful’
The LSU gymnast is today’s top-earning female college athlete.
BET
Kenny Lattimore Beautifully Serenades His Newborn Daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore!
Kenny Lattimore loves being a girl dad! The singer—who welcomed his first child with his wife Judge Faith Jenkins earlier this month—recently took to Instagram with a heartwarming video showing himself serenading his newborn daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt moment!. "The responsibility of...
Inside Labyrinth child star Toby Froud’s life 36 years after playing kidnapped baby including award winning new career
LABYRINTH'S adorable baby is all grown up - with the actor forging a hugely successful career after finding fame playing the kidnapped tot. The cult movie, released in 1986, also featured Magic Dance singer David Bowie. He played Gareth, the goblin king, with child star Toby Froud taking on the...
Sam Smith Steals The Show With An Underworld ‘Unholy’ Performance With Kim Petras: Photos
To no surprise, Sam Smith, 30 stole the show with their performance of “Unholy” alongside Kim Petras during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5! Upon Sam’s entrance, they performed surrounded by cloak-wearing disciples and brought the heat with a flame-lit stage in the background. Sam rocked latex pants, a sheer ruffled top, and a top hat complete with horns. Kim wowed and sang inside of a cage to the duo’s major hit. Notably, pop legend Madonna introduced Sam to the stage with a speech about “dangerous” and “provocative” musicians.
