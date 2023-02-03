Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response
The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
3 News Now
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality
A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
scitechdaily.com
Experts Debunk Scientific Claims That Human Babies Are Colonized by Bacteria Before Birth
Leading experts from several scientific disciplines find flaws in studies that suggest the existence of a “fetal microbiome.”. Scientific claims that babies harbor live bacteria while still in the womb are inaccurate, and may have impeded research progress, according to University College Cork (UCC) researchers at APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre, which led a perspective published today (January 25, 2023) in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.
Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about
For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
Gonorrhea Strain that Resists Many Antibiotics Identified in the U.S.
Public health officials have identified a novel variant of the sexually transmitted disease; the first of its kind in the country Public health officials are expressing concern over two cases of gonorrhea found to resist a variety of antibiotics; the first time a strain of this nature has been identified in the United States. The strain, discovered in Massachusetts, showed resistance or reduced response to five classes of antibiotics. Both cases (unrelated to each other) were eventually cured with ceftriaxone, the antibiotic currently recommended to treat gonorrhea. "The discovery...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Indicates That Antibiotics Can Increase Older Adults’ Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Frequent antibiotics use may increase the risk of developing inflammatory bowel disease for adults over 40, according to research published in the journal Gut. The study suggests that individuals taking antibiotics for gut infections have a higher risk, with the risk being greatest 1-2 years after use. Mounting evidence suggests...
Antidepressants could fuel the rise of superbugs, lab dish study suggests
A lab study suggests that antidepressants may push bacteria to become superbugs.
NBC News
CDC warns that a brand of eyedrops may be linked to drug-resistant bacterial infections
One person has died and at least three other people have permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urged consumers Wednesday to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears while it investigates the outbreak.
Phys.org
A protein structure reveals how replication of DNA coding for antibiotic resistance is initiated
In all living organisms, DNA replication is essential to ensure the genetic fidelity of the next generation. However, bacteria can also transfer genetic information horizontally to other bacteria. Many species of pathogenic bacteria have transmissible antibiotic resistance plasmids, which are often reproduced through a rolling circle replication machinery. Plasmid pMV158, which is present in the genus Streptococcus, belongs to this group. This plasmid determines resistance to tetracycline and its replication is initiated by the RepB protein.
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
A probiotic supplement appears to clear the body of a type of bacteria that can cause serious antibiotic-resistant infections, a new study finds.
verywellhealth.com
Staph Infection Stages: Start of Symptoms to Recovery
Recovery time varies based on the infection location and severity. Staph (staphylococcal) infections range from mild to extremely serious and even life-threatening. However, if you catch and treat it early, you can keep it from becoming more serious. Caused by the Staphylococcus family of bacteria, staph infections can take on...
MedicalXpress
Identification of gene that drives T cells to exhaustion may lead to more effective immunotherapies
A tough battle requires endurance. This is also true for white blood cells as they tackle cancer—or more specifically for T lymphocytes or T cells, a group of white blood cells involved in the immune system's fight against cancer cells. However, T cells can become exhausted during this fight.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Scientists Develop New Device to Detect Brain Tumors Using Urine
Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have used a new device to identify a key membrane protein in urine that indicates whether the patient has a brain tumor. Their protein could be used to detect brain cancer, avoiding the need for invasive tests, and increasing the likelihood of tumors being detected early enough for surgery. This research could also have potential implications for detecting other types of cancer. The research was published in ACS Nano.
technologynetworks.com
Sound Waves Trigger Anti-Cancer Immune Responses in Mice
When noninvasive sound waves break apart tumors, they trigger an immune response in mice. By breaking down the cell wall "cloak," the treatment exposes cancer cell markers that had previously been hidden from the body's defenses, researchers at the University of Michigan have shown. The technique developed at Michigan, known...
aiexpress.io
Scientists identified a potential target for high blood pressure control
Hypertension is a modifiable threat issue for coronary heart illness. Practically half of these with hypertension or different illnesses that have an effect on blood strain can’t decrease their blood strain to the specified stage of 120/80 mmHg. Genetic research-driven advances in our understanding of illness processes could end in simpler medical interventions.
The Weather Channel
Eye Drops Recalled After Being Linked To Infections, Vision Loss, 1 Death
The eye drops were linked to drug-resistant infections in 12 states. At least 55 people were infected. Five people lost their eyesight, and one person died. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Eye drops linked to an...
psychreg.org
Scientists Identifies Nutrient That Cancer Cells Crave
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research published in the journal Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumours more vulnerable to the body’s natural immune response.
Phys.org
The proteins that fix (almost) everything
Proteins can make any inventor green with envy. It is proteins that make the body work. But when these same super-substances make mistakes, we may get sick with things like cancer or Alzheimer's disease. The job of researchers is to sort out the proteins when they malfunction. If you google...
