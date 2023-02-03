The 2023 recruiting cycle is over, and after the dust settled, Florida football found itself just outside of the top 10 programs in the country in a majority of the class rankings. A tumultuous two months dealing with constant drama at the quarterback position left the Gators a bit short of their lofty expectations, but Billy Napier’s first full recruiting class can still be considered a success.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO