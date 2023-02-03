ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahokee, FL

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Here are On3's 5 'hidden gems' among Florida's 2023 recruiting class

The 2023 recruiting cycle is over, and after the dust settled, Florida football found itself just outside of the top 10 programs in the country in a majority of the class rankings. A tumultuous two months dealing with constant drama at the quarterback position left the Gators a bit short of their lofty expectations, but Billy Napier’s first full recruiting class can still be considered a success.
Patrick Surtain says if another team called he would've stayed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have lost a number of coaches this offseason, but defensive assistant Patrick Surtain’s departure was the only one that they didn’t have a part in. Surtain left Miami Gardens in January to join the Florida State Seminoles’ coaching staff as their secondary coach. In three years, Surtain has jumped from high school head coach to NFL defensive assistant and now to positional coach at the college level.
Understanding the 'Tom Brady effect' in Tampa Bay after his retirement

TAMPA, Fla — Days after Tom Brady's retirement, some in the Tampa Bay area wonder what legacy the G.O.A.T. leaves behind. Bay area leaders acknowledge the "Brady effect" had a significant impact on business and tourism when he signed with the Buccaneers in 2020. Now, some wonder how his...
