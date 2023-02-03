Read full article on original website
Blackhawks recall Stauber from Rockford
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks announced Sunday that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Stauber, 23, holds a 2-0-0 record, 2.00 goals-against average and .940 save percentage in two NHL starts with Chicago. He’s the third goaltender in franchise history to win each of their […]
NHL All-Star Game 2023 final scores, results: Tkachuk brothers, Dylan Larkin power Atlantic to win
For the first time since the NHL began the 3 on 3 All-Star format, the Atlantic Division are All-Star champions. The Atlantic defeated the Central 7-5 in the 2023 final on Saturday afternoon down in South Florida. The squad earned the $1 million prize as a result. The Tkachuk brothers,...
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
2023 NHL Draft: Will Smith On Growth, Ties To Canadiens Hughes
The 2023 NHL Draft class is projected to be very top-heavy this year, with one such player, Will Smith, already a well-known commodity for the Montreal Canadiens. The 17-year-old from Lexington, Massachusetts,has been playing some impressive hockey for the last year for the United States Development Team (USNDT) this season.
Coyotes vs. Wild prediction, odds Monday, Feb. 6: An underdog pick in the NHL
On Dec. 29, the Arizona Coyotes put a bow on a three-game winning streak with their second win over the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. Although its 13-16-5 record was nothing exemplary, Arizona was earning credit for punching above its weight in a campaign where the Coyotes felt like a lock to finish at, or near, the bottom of the entire NHL. Those days are long gone. Arizona followed that upset over Toronto with a nine-game losing streak and is 3-12-1 in its last 16 games. It looks like a dire time to back the Coyotes, but the spot in the NHL...
Jack Hughes, Devils ready for new-look Canucks
Jack Hughes got a glimpse at the previous era of the Vancouver Canucks during NHL All-Star Game festivities from Thursday through Saturday. On Monday night, Hughes and the rest of his teammates get to see the new-look Canucks when the Devils host Vancouver in the first game following the All-Star Break for each team in Newark, N.J.
Sellout crowd fuels NHL All-Star Weekend success
The NHL All-Star Game was played on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 19,250 at FLA Live Arena. Panthers LW Matthew Tkachuk, the All-Star Game MVP, scored four goals and had three assists in front of the home crowd. The All-Star festivities were a "boon to South Florida and to the Panthers." NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that the All-Star Game, skills competition and other activities during the week "brought more than 7,000 guests to South Florida with an estimated economic impact" of $25-30M. The success of All-Star Week has the NHL "looking at bringing more events to South Florida, including possibly an outdoor game." Before Saturday’s game, it had been 20 years since the Panthers last hosted an NHL All-Star Game, but team President Matthew Caldwell said that the team’s "improvement on the ice and ability to host marquee events like the NHL draft and the All-Star Game has helped put the Panthers on the map." Caldwell: “Folks are really starting to take us serious now, especially with the winning" (South Florida SUN-SENTINEL, 2/4).
Tkachuk of Panthers leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 5. FIRST STAR - MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Representing the hometown Panthers (24-22-6,...
Bowen Byram, Valeri Nichushkin set to return to Avalanche lineup
Both players have missed a significant chunk of time this season, with just 30 games played between the two of them. Byram hasn’t played since the Avs’ Global Series in Finland on Nov. 4, while Nichushkin has missed the last two games with his current injury. It’s the...
