Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
Shop the Kate Spade Surprise sale and 75% off on handbags, wallets, and clothing
The holidays are over but Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Treat yourself or someone you love with a wardrobe or accessory update by Kate Spade and save big on handbags, wallets, clothing, and jewelry. You have to check it out. Shop here for the Surprise Kate Spade Sale:...
The Classic Shoe Trend Every Stylish Celeb Wears at the Airport
When it comes to airport style, I am all about outfits that are comfortable without sacrificing style, and the shoes are the key component for accomplishing this. Heels are a hard no in my book, as well as any other shoes that make for a complicated run through the security line. This leaves flat shoes like loafers, ankle boots, sneakers, and my all-time favorite: ballet flats. While ballet flats truly never go out of style, they are currently at the forefront of shoe trends at the moment.
MLive.com
Hunter’s clothing and boots winter sale, up to 50% off selected styles for women, men and kids.
Shop during Hunter’s Winter Sale, save up to 50% on selected styles for women, men, and kids. Bundle up for the cold weather and outdoor adventures with deals on Hunter outdoor gear. Save on snow boots, rain boots and puffer coats. Find deals on scarfs, beenie hats, insulated slippers and more.
Vogue
Kendall Matches Her Tights To Her Dress – And Her Manicure
Colour coordination can be satisfying – especially when it’s done right. Case in point: Kendall Jenner modelling a minidress and tights in the same oxblood shade, with a dark maroon manicure to match. Over the weekend, Jenner was papped out in West Hollywood look 49 from Matthieu Blazy’s...
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures
The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
You Can Now Shop Ashley Park’s Impressive Handbag Collection
Words Sarah Tarca Whatever your feelings are about Emily in Paris, can we all just agree that Mindy (played by Ashley Park) is the best character on the show? A sassy, fiercely loyal feminist who can somehow make latex look good, she’s a far better friend than Emily, and someone we’d all personally like in... The post You Can Now Shop Ashley Park’s Impressive Handbag Collection appeared first on Grazia USA.
Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023
Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
Elsa Hosk Cozies Up in Skinny Jeans, Shearling Coat and Manolo Blahnik Boots
198 (previously $Elsa Hosk was cozily dressed for the weekend. On Sunday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on Instagram in a chicly comfortable ensemble: a set of deep blue Bottega Veneta denim skinny jeans and a cream turtleneck sweater. The versatile pieces were layered with a $1,198 (previously $2,395) brown sheepskin coat from Sandro, featuring an oversized fit with soft shearling trim. Completing Hosk’s ensemble were dark rectangular Celine sunglasses, as well as a warm tobacco-brown leather version of Manu Atelier’s popular $500 Three Zipped baguette shoulder bag with gold zippers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by elsa (@hoskelsa) When it...
Complex
Unwind In YMC’s Nature-Loving Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
London-based label YMC has followed up its Barbour International collaboration by revealing its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Celebrating the easy-going lifestyle of the ‘60s hippie movement, the laid-back offering also sees YMC highlight various sustainable practices and bespoke craftsmanship. Referencing the loving mentality of the time, the label’s first seasonal...
Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2023
There was equal parts exciting anticipation and nostalgia in the air on Thursday night at the Park Avenue Armory — Marc Jacobs had returned with an intimate runway show of his spring 2023 collection. Jacobs is a master of showmanship, which prevailed again, down to the tiny details. The...
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ Pre-Fall 2023 Presents Ib Kamara's Penchant for Sleek Tailoring
Ib Kamara delivers his first Pre-Fall collection for the 2023 season for Off-White™. This time, there is an evident focus on meticulous details to inform the refined and sleek silhouettes for the pre-collection. WWD spoke with Kamara regarding his first pre-collection as the new art and image director of...
Essence
Abercrombie & Fitch Semi-Annual Denim Event: All Jeans Are 25% Off
The best jeans on the internet are on sale for a limited time. While there are technically still six more weeks of winter, it’s never too early to give your wardrobe a spring overhaul. If you’d like to fill your closet with something other than sweatsuits, now is the perfect time to do so. From February 3 through February 6, you can rack up huge savings on denim during the Abercrombie & Fitch Semi-Annual Denim Event. This isn’t a drill: All jeans and leather pants are 25% off, so add them to your cart while you still have time.
hypebeast.com
PUMA Launches New "VELOPHASIS" Lifestyle Runners
After Skepta was seen previewing an unreleased black-and-white colorway of the new VELOPHASIS sneaker earlier last month,. has now officially launched its new lifestyle runner, showcasing the debut colorways and offering context behind the development of the new silhouette. Taking cues from its 2000s PUMA COMPLETE line, which allowed the brand to develop patented technologies such as iCELL and EverRide now used by runners around the world, the Y2K-inspired VELOPHASIS builds on its running heritage while infusing new materials and ideas for today.
