ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTEM NewsRadio

Escaped Inmate in Tyler, Texas Caught Running on TikTok

From an early age, all of us are taught certain ways to act. One of those life lessons? Don't run away from something if you did something wrong. Yes, the temptation to run away from a bad thing you've done is certainly something we've all had the urge to do. But sometimes it's just breaking something you weren't supposed to touch, or you hear a noise that sounds like an issue is beginning to happen.
TYLER, TX
iheart.com

School Closings, Delays & Announcements

Wintery weather is impacting some local schools. The following is a list of schools that will be closed on Wednesday, February 1. St. Edwards University in Austin will go virtual learning on Wednesday.
KSAT 12

Harry Whittington, longtime Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, dies

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Harry Whittington, an Austin attorney who helped the Texas GOP rise to power in the second half of the last century and became the center of international attention in 2006 after he was shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, died Saturday morning.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy