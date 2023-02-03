Read full article on original website
These 10 Questions Could Tell If You’re A True Native Texan, Take The Quiz
Texans are like no other folks I've ever seen and I wouldn't have it any other way. Maybe it's because I'm a native Texan myself. Maybe it's because I feel right at home doing things the Texas way. In any case, it takes a trained eye to spot a true Texan. It's hard to explain. There are just things that Texans know.
Abbott names state ‘border czar,’ shows off new segment of border wall in RGV
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting a media news conference today where construction crews are building the second segment of the state-funded border wall in South Texas.
Escaped Inmate in Tyler, Texas Caught Running on TikTok
From an early age, all of us are taught certain ways to act. One of those life lessons? Don't run away from something if you did something wrong. Yes, the temptation to run away from a bad thing you've done is certainly something we've all had the urge to do. But sometimes it's just breaking something you weren't supposed to touch, or you hear a noise that sounds like an issue is beginning to happen.
School Closings, Delays & Announcements
Wintery weather is impacting some local schools. The following is a list of schools that will be closed on Wednesday, February 1. St. Edwards University in Austin will go virtual learning on Wednesday.
KSAT 12
Harry Whittington, longtime Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, dies
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Harry Whittington, an Austin attorney who helped the Texas GOP rise to power in the second half of the last century and became the center of international attention in 2006 after he was shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, died Saturday morning.
Amarillo Streaming Lawsuit to be moved back to state court
After a December 2022 recommendation to remand a streaming service-related lawsuit from Dallas Federal Court back to state court, a United States District Judge in the Dallas area has officially ordered that recommendation be finalized.
2025 Texas legacy Landon Rink makes it back to Austin
The 2025 Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair defensive lineman Landon Rink has been around the Longhorns his entire life. After his father, Shane Rink, suit up for the Horns, Landon has been paying attention since birth.
