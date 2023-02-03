ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Southwestern University honors Georgetown residents as exemplary staff members

Southwestern University honored two Georgetown residents, John Dixon and Jenifer Spiller, for their service to the university as Southwestern staff members. They were awarded the 2022 Mundy Awards for Exemplary Service. Jennifer Spiller Southwestern lauded Family Nurse Practitioner & Health Services Manager Jennifer Spiller for being “unbelievable during the Covid years, exploring options…
Mindy Graber is guest speaker at WCAG

The Williamson County Art Guild welcomes Mindy Graber as the guest speaker for its February 7 meeting. She is an artist in the Austin area working primarily in mosaic and resin art. Her love of art started as a very young child doodling fostered by her father, who is also an artist. He is a key inspiration to her, even as he is entering his 90s. Also, the ocean is a favorite place for her,…
Businesses, volunteers shine at Georgetown Chamber of Commerce gala

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce celebrated its yearly lineup of award winners at the Georgetown Community Center January 26. This past year marked the chamber’s 75th anniversary, said. Shontel Mays, chamber president and CEO. “We are making great strides in where we want our chamber to be while also honoring our past,” she said. “Tonight marks the end of one milestone and the beginning of…
Georgetown nonprofit wants to lend a helping hand

Georgetown Helpers offers volunteer handyman services to those in need. Volunteers with nonprofit group Georgetown Helpers set out with one goal in mind — put their skills to use for the good of the community. The group performs home maintenance tasks and repair services that range from a few hours to two days. The focus of the repairs is to increase the safety of homes for residents aged 60 and older, or those with special needs. The group formed last April as…
Black resistance coined as national, local theme for Black History Month

February is Black History Month and the Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association is celebrating with a series of events following the month’s national theme of “Black Resistance.” Events take place February 11, 18 and 25 at the First United Methodist Church McKinney Christian Ministry Center, 1205 Ash Street, and the Shotgun House Museum, 801 West Street. Events will focus on the Black…
Williamson County resources for after the storm

While the weekend forecast calls for warmer temperatures, sun and dry weather, the county is still recovering from this week’s winter storm. Reporting damages Williamson County is under a disaster declaration as a result of the winter storm. The declaration was signed by County Judge Bill Gravell Wednesday morning, and allowed the county to take “actions necessary to protect the health,…
