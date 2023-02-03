ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

kslsports.com

BYU’s Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Makes Position Change For 2023 Season

PROVO, Utah – Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters led BYU football to a bowl game victory in relief of an injured Jaren Hall at quarterback. In 2023, there won’t be an encore performance at the QB spot for the New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP. Maiava-Peters is switching from Aaron Roderick’s quarterback room to join Harvey Unga and the running backs.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
PROVO, UT
uclabruins.com

Bruins Down Sun Devils, 82-63

LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women's Basketball (18-6, 7-5 Pac-12) defeated Arizona State (7-16, 0-12 Pac-12) on Sunday in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. The Bruins' 19-point win is the largest margin of victory in conference play. Charisma Osborne had a team-high 23 points for UCLA, her highest point total...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uclabruins.com

No. 3 UCLA Falls to No. 2 USC in Overtime, 10-8

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Sophomore Emma Lineback and graduate student Val Ayala each scored two goals to lead No. 3 UCLA women's water polo team (9-1), but the Bruins blew a late lead and fell in overtime, 10-8, to No. 2 USC (8-0) in the finals of the Triton Invitational on Sunday afternoon at UCSD's Canyonview Pool.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1310kfka.com

CSU apologizes over offensive chant that targeted Utah player from Ukraine

Colorado State University is apologizing after a group of people sitting in the student section made an inappropriate chant at this weekend’s game at Moby Arena. The group apparently chanted “Russia” at Utah player Max Shulga, who’s from Ukraine; the two countries are at war. The chant occurred as Shulga of Kyiv was attempting free throws towards the end of the game. Utah reported the incident to the Mountain West. The Coloradoan reports CSU apologized in a statement and called the chant a violation of the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy. They added all students, athletes and fans are welcome in their arena. CSU Coach Niko Medved also called it “unacceptable.” Utah beat the Rams 88 to 79. Read the full story at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
ksl.com

How a Utah nonprofit is using tattoos to help cancer warriors

SALT LAKE CITY – When Carly Pace was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2019, she never thought that something good could come from having cancer. At just 28, she was suddenly faced with decisions like how to pay for mounting medical bills and whether to do in vitro fertilization to prepare for the permanent impact chemo could have on her reproductive health.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksub590.com

The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah

A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Road Rage Incident

Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Snowmobile Accident in Cache...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here

It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Relief from inversion and poor air quality may be in Utah’s near future

SALT LAKE CITY — Currently, the Beehive State is in the middle of some thick inversion and poor air quality. Relief may be on the way, though, according to David Church with the National Weather Service. According to Church, Utah’s air quality has steadily gotten worse throughout the week....
UTAH STATE

