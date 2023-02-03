Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
kslsports.com
BYU’s Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Makes Position Change For 2023 Season
PROVO, Utah – Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters led BYU football to a bowl game victory in relief of an injured Jaren Hall at quarterback. In 2023, there won’t be an encore performance at the QB spot for the New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP. Maiava-Peters is switching from Aaron Roderick’s quarterback room to join Harvey Unga and the running backs.
WATCH: Kelly Graves reacts to Sunday's defeat to Utah Utes
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves addressed media members for over five minutes following Sunday's 100-92 defeat to Utah. The Ducks have now lost five of six games and are 5-7 in Pac-12 lay with six games remaining.
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
uclabruins.com
Bruins Down Sun Devils, 82-63
LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women's Basketball (18-6, 7-5 Pac-12) defeated Arizona State (7-16, 0-12 Pac-12) on Sunday in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. The Bruins' 19-point win is the largest margin of victory in conference play. Charisma Osborne had a team-high 23 points for UCLA, her highest point total...
uclabruins.com
No. 3 UCLA Falls to No. 2 USC in Overtime, 10-8
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Sophomore Emma Lineback and graduate student Val Ayala each scored two goals to lead No. 3 UCLA women's water polo team (9-1), but the Bruins blew a late lead and fell in overtime, 10-8, to No. 2 USC (8-0) in the finals of the Triton Invitational on Sunday afternoon at UCSD's Canyonview Pool.
1310kfka.com
CSU apologizes over offensive chant that targeted Utah player from Ukraine
Colorado State University is apologizing after a group of people sitting in the student section made an inappropriate chant at this weekend’s game at Moby Arena. The group apparently chanted “Russia” at Utah player Max Shulga, who’s from Ukraine; the two countries are at war. The chant occurred as Shulga of Kyiv was attempting free throws towards the end of the game. Utah reported the incident to the Mountain West. The Coloradoan reports CSU apologized in a statement and called the chant a violation of the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy. They added all students, athletes and fans are welcome in their arena. CSU Coach Niko Medved also called it “unacceptable.” Utah beat the Rams 88 to 79. Read the full story at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
ksl.com
How a Utah nonprofit is using tattoos to help cancer warriors
SALT LAKE CITY – When Carly Pace was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2019, she never thought that something good could come from having cancer. At just 28, she was suddenly faced with decisions like how to pay for mounting medical bills and whether to do in vitro fertilization to prepare for the permanent impact chemo could have on her reproductive health.
The 7 strangest places to visit in Provo, Utah
Provo is full of wonderful, strange and quirky history. Get off the beaten path and explore these hidden gems.
Research compares breathing Utah air for a day to smoking up to five cigarettes
Utah had the worst air quality in the country on Saturday.
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
High school drill team: Viewmont edges Spanish Fork to clinch repeat 5A state championship
The Viewmont Vykelles repeated as 5A drill team state champions at UVU as Viewmont High School edged Spanish Fork for the state championship.
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake can be saved. This is how we do it
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team, made up of Utah’s research universities and state agencies, will release an assessment on February 8 detailing options for the lake.
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
A Utah lawmaker and her sister at odds: Should rape victims need to contact police before getting an abortion?
A bill from Rep. Kera Birkeland would require women to report a rape to law enforcement to receive an abortion under Utah’s abortion ban. Her sister, a rape survivor, says it strips away choices.
Best healthy restaurants in Utah
Sometimes you might want hot dishes that are healthy, other times, you may want a salad. Best healthy restaurants in Utah. Best salads in Utah. Best sandwiches in Utah.
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
ABC 4
Road Rage Incident
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Snowmobile Accident in Cache...
kuer.org
Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here
It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
kslnewsradio.com
Relief from inversion and poor air quality may be in Utah’s near future
SALT LAKE CITY — Currently, the Beehive State is in the middle of some thick inversion and poor air quality. Relief may be on the way, though, according to David Church with the National Weather Service. According to Church, Utah’s air quality has steadily gotten worse throughout the week....
kjzz.com
Backcountry skier dies after falling 'significant distance' in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died after officials said he fell a "significant distance" while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department said a 34-year-old man was skiing near lower Lisa Falls when he lost control and tumbled down the mountain.
