Related
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
iheart.com
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico
An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Tri-City Herald
Poop trail seen by satellites leads to discovery of new penguin colony in Antarctica
Scientists in Antarctica identified a new colony of emperor penguins after spotting poop stains on satellite imagery. Researchers in Antarctica were looking at satellite imagery and spotted a trail of brown-colored stains, according to the British Antarctic Survey’s news release from Thursday, Jan. 20. The brown stains were penguin...
Massive sinkhole that appeared in Chile last year ranked as one of the deepest ever discovered.
A gigantic sinkhole was found in a known mining ground near the town of Tierra Amarilla, Chile( in the Atacama Desert) on July 30, 2022. The towns main source of income derives from their mines, and is a known mining hub for Chile, which is one of the world's largest copper producers. The land where the sinkhole was discovered is co-owned by a Canadian mining company called Lundin Mining Corp, approximately 413 miles north of the capital city of Santiago, Chile. Initially reported by the Chilean National Geology and Mining Service to be about 82 feet in diameter, this was quickly recanted by further studies proving the massive sinkhole had overwhelmingly increased in size in just a few weeks. As of now the sinkhole has width of about 160 feet and a depth of about 655 feet. Many questions began to arise as to how this sinkhole opened up, and investigation began to take place.
Massive Meteorite in Antarctica: A Spectacular Scientific Discovery
According to the Good News Network [GNN], "A meteorite containing the oldest material in the solar system has been discovered in Antarctica. It is one of the biggest ever found—and sheds new light on the evolution of the sun and the planets."
Science Focus
How archaeologists are racing to uncover hidden treasures beneath melting glaciers
Rapidly melting ice in the Alps is revealing all sorts of ancient artefacts. Researchers are now against the clock to protect these antiquities before it’s too late. On top of a nearby rock, a marmot perches, rotund from a summer of feasting. Cowbells chime in the green pasture below. The path ahead is blocked by a stubborn herd of sheep. As I approach, they scurry up the rocky cliff.
scitechdaily.com
New Species: First Primate Relatives Discovered in the High Arctic of Ancient Canada
Fossilized mammals reveal patterns of Arctic migration in warming climates. In the warm climate of ancient Canada, early primate relatives adapted to life in the high Arctic, albeit with limited biodiversity, according to a study published today (January 25, 2023) in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kristen Miller of the University of Kansas and colleagues.
Scientists Have Discovered Almost 1,000 Long-Hidden Maya Settlements in Guatemala
When it comes to discovering lost civilizations, it's a pretty big find: close to 1,000 previously hidden Maya settlements have been found in northern Guatemala thanks to LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser scanning from the air. The area that these settlements cover is vast: the buildings and structures spotted by researchers stretch across some 650 square miles (1,683 square kilometers) of the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) and its immediate surroundings. These places would have been occupied around 1,000 BCE to 250 BCE. Researchers from institutions in the US, Guatemala, and France note that the settlements that they've come across seem to...
Mount Washington as cold as Mars with record-breaking wind chills of 110 below
This cold is out of this world. New Hampshire’s Mount Washington felt more like Mars than planet Earth on Friday as wind chills dipped below an unfathomable minus 110 degrees, a new record for the coldest wind chill ever recorded in the US. Known for having some of the world’s worst weather, Mount Washington saw air temperatures plummet to minus 46 degrees with wind speeds averaging over 100 miles per hour with gusts over 125 miles per hour as the artic air mass wreaked havoc Friday, according to the Mount Washington observatory. Visibility atop the mountain was less than one-sixteenth of a...
Wild Video Shows Camera Flying 93 Meters Deep Down into the Ground in Antarctica
A team of scientists and researchers recently sent a camera down a 300-foot borehole in Antarctica to study the oldest ice on Earth. As seen in a now-viral video, Ph.D. student Austin Carter, who is part of a team of researchers collecting samples they estimate to be two million years old, sent the camera down the deep hole until it reached soft snow and ice.
Good News Network
Over 100 New Nazca Lines Discovered in Peru Designed by Ancient People
In a major archaeological discovery, a team of Peruvian and Japanese researchers have discovered 168 new geoglyphs in the ancient Nazca Plain in Peru, near to the enormous glyphs that remain as mysterious as they are famous. Found during 2 years of aerial surveys, their discovery led to the creation...
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico's avocado haulers
SANTA ANA ZIROSTO, Mexico (AP) — It is a long and sometimes dangerous journey for truckers transporting the avocados destined for guacamole on tables and tailgates in the United States during the Super Bowl. It starts in villages like Santa Ana Zirosto, high in the misty, pine-clad mountains of the western Mexico state of Michoacan. The roads are so dangerous — beset by drug cartels, common criminals, and extortion and kidnap gangs — that state police provide escorts for the trucks brave enough to face the 40-mile (60-kilometer) trip to packing and shipping plants in the city of Uruapan. Truck driver Jesús Quintero starts early in the morning, gathering crates of avocados picked the day before in orchards around Santa Ana, before he takes them to a weighing station. Then he joins up with other trucks waiting for a convoy of blue-and-white state police trucks — they recently changed their name to Civil Guard — to start out for Uruapan. “It is more peaceful now with the patrol trucks accompanying us, because this is a very dangerous area,” Quintero said while waiting for the convoy to pull out.
Bear-clawed cavern discovered in Spain ‘opens new door on prehistory’
Researchers exploring a cave system in south-east Spain have discovered a huge cavern, sealed off for millennia, hung with huge stalactites and gouged by the claws of long-extinct cave bears, which, they claim, “opens a new door on prehistory”. The find was made at the Cueva del Arco,...
Huge meteorite discovered in Antarctica contains oldest material in solar system
Researchers in Antarctica have discovered one of the largest meteorites ever found on the continent. The space rock found in December 2022 weighs 7.6kg.Antarctica is a favourite spot for researchers hunting for meteorites. While the continent is not hit by meteorites any more often than anywhere else on Earth the continent’s cold dry weather helps preserve those that do land. Active glaciers also churn up ancient meteorites buried beneath the ice.Helpfully the uniform white background makes spotting the dark rocks easier. The team that found the asteroid also used satellite data about Antarctica’s surface and machine learning tools to predict...
The Most Powerful Earthquake on Record
The most powerful earthquake ever measured occurred in Chile in 1960, according to a 24/7 Tempo analysis.
abandonedspaces.com
Ancient Maya City Discovered Under Guatemala Rainforest Covers 650 Square Miles Below Ground
Ancient Maya ruins are some of the most incredible in the world, often including stunning pyramids that reach high up above the treeline. As it turns out, there are some extensive ruins still hidden away in Central America. Using laser technology, a group of researchers has recently discovered a previously unknown Maya site located in the middle of a rainforest. Even more impressive, it spans 650 square miles underground.
CNET
Scientists Find Elusive, Grumpy-Looking Cats Living on Mount Everest
Humans are famously obsessed with Mount Everest, the world's highest peak. Each year, climbers attempt to summit it. But Everest is about more than human visitors. A diverse set of wildlife lives there. In a scientific first, an elusive wild cat called the Pallas's cat has been discovered on Mount Everest.
Turkey Earthquake 'Planetary Geometry Prediction' Slammed by Skeptics
There is no evidence that planetary alignment—or any other method—can accurately and systematically forecast earthquakes, scientists told Misinformation Watch.
The Mysterious Stones of the Sahara: Unsolved Mysteries in the Desert
This article discusses the strange movement of stones in the Sahara desert, and discusses theories about what might be happening. There is still much unknown about these stones, and scientists are still trying to figure out what is happening. The mysterious stones of the Sahara have been a source of intrigue and mystery for generations. These stones exist in the world's deserts, including the scorching hot and dry Mojave Desert, Death Valley, and other regions of extreme heat. They seem to come in cookie cutter patterns that defy all absolute scientific certainty. It is a mystery as to why these stones exist and why they appear in such an inexorable strength. No one knows for sure, but some believe that living help or an intervention from some outside force may be behind it.
