Santa Barbara Independent
Grace Fisher’s Inclusive Arts Clubhouse Brings First Event to Santa Barbara
A sneak peek at the new Grace Fisher Inclusive Arts Clubhouse in La Cumbre Plaza provides a glimpse into yet another new way that this inspiring young woman is determined to be a positive force in our community. Creating a physical headquarters to offer an inclusive space for children with disabilities to express themselves through art, music, and dance has been a long time goal for the now 24-year-old musician, artist, activist, and entrepreneur.
Santa Barbara Independent
Another Librarian Lost
I received some sad news last week. Ahmad Merza, supervising librarian at the Eastside Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library, is leaving to take a job up north in Santa Rosa, You can imagine why his wife and he are relocating. In December 2022, the Independent had a feature article about how challenging it is to find affordable housing in Santa Barbara called “Caught in the Rental Crunch.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Education Foundation and KTYD Hold Keep the Beat Instrument Drive
Throughout the month of February, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and local radio station 99.9 KTYD are teaming up to collect musical instruments and financial donations to help support music education programs in the district with the Keep the Beat instrument drive. In 2003, the foundation began raising funds and...
Santa Barbara Independent
Missing Lompoc Teen Found Dead in Santa Ynez River
The body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday has been identified as 14-year-old Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona from Lompoc, who went missing a little more than a week ago, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. The teenager was reported missing to Lompoc Police on...
Santa Barbara Independent
In Line at the Lobero for Jack Johnson Tickets, We Were Better Together
On Saturday, January 28, I spent five and a half hours waiting in line for Jack Johnson tickets. My husband and I started at 7:45 a.m., on the chilly sidewalk outside the Lobero Theatre, caffeinated and humming Johnson’s song “Banana Pancakes.” We were there to buy four tickets (only two tickets per person were allowed for this special event) and planning to bring our 10- and 13-year-old boys, who had grown up on his local surf vibes. My husband and I, both graduates of UCSB, feel like Jack Johnson is singing about us, with lyrics about the “DLG” (De la Guerra Dining Commons) and meeting his wife with feet covered with tar balls.
Santa Barbara Independent
Alhecama Remembered
Upon reading the informative advertisement on the history of the Lobero Theatre in the January 26 edition of the Independent, I could find no mention of the popular Alhecama Player Productions. The group performed at the Lobero Theatre during the 1960s and 1970s. The Lobero rang out with lively acting,...
Santa Barbara Independent
San Marcos Claims Automatic Playoff Berth With 61-50 Upset of Rival Santa Barbara
The San Marcos High boys’ basketball team played one of its best games of the season when it needed it the most. The Royals stunned rival Santa Barbara and punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 61-50 victory on Friday afternoon at the Thunderhut. “I thought our guys...
Santa Barbara Independent
Smoking Semi-Truck Seen Just Before Highway 154 Pileups
Last Wednesday night, four people were sent to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after multiple cars collided on Highway 154 for reasons still under investigation. This Monday, one of the drivers involved in the pileup shared dashcam footage showing a semi-truck emitting thick, white smoke that he says caused the crashes.
Santa Barbara Independent
New 90 Minute Parking Restrictions Coming to Old Town
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, February 3, 2023 – The City of Goleta wants to inform community members about Council approved parking changes coming soon to Old Town. In an effort to improve parking turnover and availability, new 90-minute parking restrictions will begin this spring. The City is also installing red and yellow curbs in several locations.
Santa Barbara Independent
Better Planning at No Cost
County Planning and Development is tasked with smoothing the way for thousands of new homes. Especially in unincorporated towns, which have little say in their own affairs, the process could be improved. A single green-lighted development in a small town like Los Alamos could increase its population by 10 percent...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cyclist Suffers Major Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in Los Olivos
A bicyclist was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s ER with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the Los Olivos area on Monday afternoon, according to County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck. The cyclist — who Safechuck said was wearing a helmet at the time of the...
