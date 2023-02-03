I’m a sucker for a guy who can speak in complete sentences and tell a damn good story. Case in point: Amor Towles. First he tantalized me on the page with his prose; then he intrigued me even more in a Zoom interview for the Independent last month. And last week he charmed not just me, but the entire sold-out Campbell Hall crowd, in an Arts & Lectures presentation that covered everything from the random questions (and hilarious corrections) he gets from readers, to his writing and long-incubating project development process. Not to mention some little known American transportation history relating to the real Lincoln Highway, a guy named Carl Fisher (“everything about his life was about motion”) and what really planted the seeds for the development of Miami Beach (yes, Fisher was involved).

