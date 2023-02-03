Read full article on original website
Margo Ann Kahler AKA “Peggy”
Peggy Ann went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 29,2023 peacefully in her sleep at 12:38 at‘Comforts of Home Senior Care’. She was born at Abington Hospital in Abington PA. in Montgomery County growing up on Willow Brook Farm, as the only daughter of Margaret H. White and Harry Lewis Kahler PhD.(chemistry) Peggy attended and graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1958 with one of her best friends Diane Hogeland with whom she still talked to every week.
PUFF Not Enough
In reading the letter from Mr. Mowrer about the Psychiatric Health Facility, I couldn’t agree more with his comments. I have been familiar with the unit. Several friends and acquaintances have been patients of the facility. It is absolutely incomprehensible that a city and a county the size of Santa Barbara does not have the proper resources to care and intervene with mental illness crises. Not only is the capacity inadequate but also the length of the services provided are so short that a positive outcome is extremely unlikely.
Mary Elizabeth Alvarado
Mary Elizabeth Alvarado (Days), 75, went to her heavenly home on January 26, 2023. Mary was born in Santa Barbara, California on June 24, 1947, she is predeceased by her loving her parents Ernest and Elva (Cardoza) Days. Mary lived a full and beautiful life in the Santa Barbara-Goleta area....
Richard Latini
Richard Latini, 68, of Santa Barbara passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Bronx, New York to Joe and Louisa Latini on August 31, 1954. He grew up in Santa Barbara, attended local schools and graduated from SBHS. He worked 22 years for the Santa Barbara City Water Department.
Hospice of Santa Barbara Shares Ways to Navigate Valentine’s Day for Those Who Have Lost a Romantic Partner
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, February 7, 2023– It is the time of year for pink and red balloons, heart-shaped candies and chocolates, stuffed animals, and bouquets of roses. It is a day meant to celebrate loving someone and being loved. However, for those grieving a lost loved one, holidays such as Valentine’s Day may bring up difficult emotions and memories of a romantic partner who has passed away.
Grace Fisher’s Inclusive Arts Clubhouse Brings First Event to Santa Barbara
A sneak peek at the new Grace Fisher Inclusive Arts Clubhouse in La Cumbre Plaza provides a glimpse into yet another new way that this inspiring young woman is determined to be a positive force in our community. Creating a physical headquarters to offer an inclusive space for children with disabilities to express themselves through art, music, and dance has been a long time goal for the now 24-year-old musician, artist, activist, and entrepreneur.
Wilderness Basics Course is Back
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The public enjoys Sierra Club’s free hikes numerous times during every week, but for those who want to go beyond, overnight or to remote campsites, it offers the Wilderness Basics Course (WBC). After a three-year hiatus due to...
Another Librarian Lost
I received some sad news last week. Ahmad Merza, supervising librarian at the Eastside Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library, is leaving to take a job up north in Santa Rosa, You can imagine why his wife and he are relocating. In December 2022, the Independent had a feature article about how challenging it is to find affordable housing in Santa Barbara called “Caught in the Rental Crunch.”
Recap | Amor Towles at UC Santa Barbara
I’m a sucker for a guy who can speak in complete sentences and tell a damn good story. Case in point: Amor Towles. First he tantalized me on the page with his prose; then he intrigued me even more in a Zoom interview for the Independent last month. And last week he charmed not just me, but the entire sold-out Campbell Hall crowd, in an Arts & Lectures presentation that covered everything from the random questions (and hilarious corrections) he gets from readers, to his writing and long-incubating project development process. Not to mention some little known American transportation history relating to the real Lincoln Highway, a guy named Carl Fisher (“everything about his life was about motion”) and what really planted the seeds for the development of Miami Beach (yes, Fisher was involved).
Housing Authority Honors Good Samaritan Shelter as 2022 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, (February 7, 2023) – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) honored Good Samaritan Shelter as its 2022 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year. The Housing Authority created its annual partner award as a way of recognizing and thanking organizations and businesses that help change lives for the better. The supportive services provided to clients through partners such as Good Samaritan Shelter are an essential part of the Housing Authority’s holistic service delivery approach.
Santa Barbara Education Foundation and KTYD Hold Keep the Beat Instrument Drive
Throughout the month of February, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and local radio station 99.9 KTYD are teaming up to collect musical instruments and financial donations to help support music education programs in the district with the Keep the Beat instrument drive. In 2003, the foundation began raising funds and...
Review | Pink Martini Once Again Brings a Captivating Concoction of Sounds to Santa Barbara
Like all of our favorite fancy cocktails, Friday’s Pink Martini show at the Granada, had a dash of this and a splash of that to create a captivating concoction that’s entirely unique and extremely fun. The base libation for this perennial UCSB Arts & Lectures favorite group is, of course, their international repertoire of songs in all sorts of languages (25 different ones I’m told).
Alhecama Remembered
Upon reading the informative advertisement on the history of the Lobero Theatre in the January 26 edition of the Independent, I could find no mention of the popular Alhecama Player Productions. The group performed at the Lobero Theatre during the 1960s and 1970s. The Lobero rang out with lively acting,...
In Line at the Lobero for Jack Johnson Tickets, We Were Better Together
On Saturday, January 28, I spent five and a half hours waiting in line for Jack Johnson tickets. My husband and I started at 7:45 a.m., on the chilly sidewalk outside the Lobero Theatre, caffeinated and humming Johnson’s song “Banana Pancakes.” We were there to buy four tickets (only two tickets per person were allowed for this special event) and planning to bring our 10- and 13-year-old boys, who had grown up on his local surf vibes. My husband and I, both graduates of UCSB, feel like Jack Johnson is singing about us, with lyrics about the “DLG” (De la Guerra Dining Commons) and meeting his wife with feet covered with tar balls.
Still Trumpeting His Cause, at the Lobero Theatre
Cuban-born trumpeter-bandleader Arturo Sandoval is returning to Santa Barbara, in the first concert of this year of the Jazz at the Lobero series, on Friday, February 10. It promises to be a hot time in the old town/venue. For historical context — in this moment of celebrating the historical resonances...
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Now Extended to Workers Impacted by Winter Storms in Alameda, Contra Costa, Mendocino and Ventura Counties
SACRAMENTO – Workers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Mendocino, and Ventura counties who have been impacted by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that started on December 27, 2022, are now eligible to file for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits, joining workers in nine previously-announced California counties.
Habitat for Humanity Introduces Pilot Program for Low-Income Homeowner Repairs
Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is looking to expand on its resources with a new pilot program that would provide thousands of dollars toward repairs and accessibility modifications for low-income homeowners in the city. In Tuesday’s Santa Barbara City Council meeting, the organization is asking the city...
UCSB Lieutenant Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail for DUI
A UC Santa Barbara police lieutenant arrested in August on charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation. Bradley Prows, 60, was driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 ― nearly twice the legal limit ―...
Full Closure of US Highway 101 Near State Route 135 in Los Alamos for One-Night Next Week
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to reconstruct the bridges on US 101 at the Interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will result in a full overnight closure in both directions of US 101 for one-night next week. Northbound US 101 will be closed at the Interchange...
Airport Irregularities?
On Thursday morning, February 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in Santa Maria Superior Courtroom 4, I will be fighting to regain my stolen civil right to free speech that was taken from me and all the other members of the Santa Ynez Airport Authority membership. The board of the SYVAA has been corrupting their procedures: Elections, appointments to committees, secret work bypassing legitimate committees, and replacing resigned board members.
