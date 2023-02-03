ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker Administration Announces Inaugural Cohort of the Governor’s Office Academy of Leadership (G.O.A.L.)

By MyRadioLink
 4 days ago
The Center Square

Pritzker disparages groups recruiting candidates for school, library board races

(The Center Square) – With local Illinois school and library board races coming in April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is disparaging of some groups that have recruited candidates for local offices. At an unrelated event Monday, Pritzker was asked about his criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position on certain school curriculum. Pritzker said it’s important for him to telegraph Illinois’ values to the rest of the country. He also said Illinois voters should know there are “racist” and “anti-LGBTQ” groups out there recruiting for school...
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

What to know ahead of Pritzker’s budget proposal to lawmakers

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker’s second-term legislative agenda will kick off in earnest next week as he proposes his fifth annual state budget to lawmakers in the General Assembly. But while a governor’s proposal usually provides the framework for the state’s annual spending plan, it rarely makes it...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration

(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln's birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic

Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest...
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Illinois agencies prepare to help uninsured as Medicaid pandemic protections end

More than 300,000 Illinois residents could lose health insurance coverage when Medicaid pandemic protections end on March 31. Medicaid continuous coverage was established by congress during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow people to remain on Medicaid even if they may have become ineligible. The plan also gave states additional funds to keep people on their Medicaid plans.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois law would require retailers to hire armed guards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill introduced in Springfield would require grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and pawn shops to hire armed security guards. The “Armed Security Protection Act,” introduced by Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City), would require businesses to hire their own security to cover all the hours they are open to the public. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State

Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
thecentersquare.com

Program aims to attract more teachers for rural areas of Illinois

(The Center Square) – An Illinois program aims to address teacher shortages in rural communities and encourage more student-community engagement. Since its inception in 2019, the Monmouth Rural Education Initiatives program has worked with more than 150 students at the liberal arts college, three dozen of which went on to become teachers in Illinois. The program includes place-based teaching sites that provide classrooms where students focus on their local communities.
ILLINOIS STATE
solarindustrymag.com

New Illinois Law Wipes Out Local Government Ability to Squash Renewables Projects

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has signed HB4412, which contains measures that protect Illinois-based clean energy projects from a growing number of local bans. The bill prevents counties from enacting preemptive local ordinances that outright ban local wind and solar projects, which effectively hinders the state’s new climate goals set forth in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).
ILLINOIS STATE
1043theparty.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Seven Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Gov. Pritzker Announces Seven Appointments to Boards and Commissions. Brian Richardson will serve as a Member on the Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission.* Brian Richardson has twenty years of progressive leadership and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. Richardson is the Director of the Midwest Region for Lambda Legal Defense Fund (LLDF). The mission of LLDF is to achieve full recognition of the civil rights for those who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community. In this role, Richardson leads the team across ten states in the Midwest. LLDF is one of the oldest and largest national LGBTQ+ legal organization. Prior to his work for the Lambda Legal Defense fund, Richardson was the Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs for the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Director of Public Affairs. While at CDPH Richardson oversaw the development and implementation of communications, public policy, and engagement plans for the $160 million government agency. Brian Richardson is an active Board Member on both the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) Network and the ACLU of Illinois Executive Committee. Richardson received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Chicago and Master of Business Administration from the University of California-Berkeley.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Procedural challenges of Illinois’ gun ban not as successful as other arguments

(The Center Square) – While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Madigan ally doesn't want jury to hear about 'rape in Champaign' email

(The Center Square) – An ally of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan doesn't want a jury to hear about a 2012 email he sent that mentioned an alleged rape in Champaign and fraudulent payroll practices. Michael McClain, a former state lawmaker, longtime lobbyist and close confidante of Madigan, asked the judge in his corruption trial to bar any evidence related to the email. McClain's attorneys also want to bar any mention of the $23 million that AT&T Illinois paid to the federal government as...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Center Square

Utility says clean energy standards behind proposed rate hike

(The Center Square) – Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy is behind price increases proposed to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The company is asking for more than a $160 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435 million electric rate increase. Ameren Communications Director Tucker Kennedy said the state’s transition to clean energy sources is partly behind the rate increases. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
cspdailynews.com

Illinois to Require Security Guards in Gas Stations, Grocery Stores?

Illinois state lawmakers are pondering a bill that would force Chicago grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pawn shops to hire their own armed security guards to cover all hours they are open to the public, according to a report from the Illinois Policy Institute (IPI). State Rep. Thaddeus Jones...
ILLINOIS STATE

