Gov. Pritzker Announces Seven Appointments to Boards and Commissions. Brian Richardson will serve as a Member on the Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission.* Brian Richardson has twenty years of progressive leadership and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. Richardson is the Director of the Midwest Region for Lambda Legal Defense Fund (LLDF). The mission of LLDF is to achieve full recognition of the civil rights for those who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community. In this role, Richardson leads the team across ten states in the Midwest. LLDF is one of the oldest and largest national LGBTQ+ legal organization. Prior to his work for the Lambda Legal Defense fund, Richardson was the Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs for the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Director of Public Affairs. While at CDPH Richardson oversaw the development and implementation of communications, public policy, and engagement plans for the $160 million government agency. Brian Richardson is an active Board Member on both the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) Network and the ACLU of Illinois Executive Committee. Richardson received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Chicago and Master of Business Administration from the University of California-Berkeley.

