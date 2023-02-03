Read full article on original website
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old...
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without A Will, His Widow Allison Files Petition To Receive Half Of His Estate
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died without a will and now his widow Allison Holker has asked a court to award her half of his estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Holker has filed a spousal property petition.The filing asked the court for a “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse,” according to the petition obtained by TheBlast.com.Holker said her late husband did not have a ton of assets when they married in 2013. “At the date of marriage decedent (tWithch) owned only personal effects of little value,” Holker told the court....
In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.
19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate
Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
