Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
SC State, USC to host Archaeological Field School
South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is...
bcsdschools.net
MMSOA students qualify for Beginner Honor Band
Berkeley County School District would like to recognize all of its MMSOA band students who qualified for our Beginner Honor Band. Check out the list below.
CofC back in win column
Courtesy of CofC Athletics NEWARK, Del. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday at Delaware with an 84-67 win. Reyne Smith sank a shot from the behind the arc for the Cougars first points of the day almost two minutes into the contest. Ryan Larson followed suit […]
No. 1 South Carolina tops fifth-ranked UConn 81-77
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help No. 1 South Carolina beat fifth-ranked UConn 81-77 on Sunday. The Gamecocks (23-0) have won 29 consecutive games since losing to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament title game last year. They’ve […]
carolinapanorama.com
SC State president seeks funds for new buildings
The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s Quixote Club voted one of “America’s Best New Courses”
One of the Midlands’ top golf courses was recognized in a big way last week. Quixote Club in Sumter was visited by numerous Golf Digest raters this past year, and voted the course third in their category “America’s Best New Courses”. The recognition is one of...
Meet these hospitality stars of the Midlands
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association recognizes stars of the hospitality industry in the Midlands.
live5news.com
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
Steve Young named police chief in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner has announced who will lead its police department after chief David Brabham resigned over medical-related issues. Steve Young, who currently serves as captain with the Moncks Corner Police Department, will begin serving as police chief after nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience. Young previously […]
WIS-TV
S.C. State Alumnus wins Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina State University student was awarded a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album on Sunday night. According to a press release, Charlton Singleton, alongside his group, Ranky Tanky, won their second Grammy for their album called, “Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.”
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
live5news.com
AT&T expands coverage to rural areas across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Broadband Office announced a project with AT&T to expand the company’s coverage to 9,000 customers located in Greenville and Charleston. The company is building an AT&T Fiber location to serve nearly 2,500 customers in Greenville and around 6,900 customers in Charleston. Combined,...
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
Charleston musicians win big during 2023 Grammy Awards
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Musicians from the Lowcountry took home awards during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Charleston-based band Ranky Tanky won in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album for Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was a recording from their performance at that festival and released in August […]
New 300-acre park in the works in Summerville area
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is working to construct a new 300-acre park off Miles Jamison Road. It’s the next big step in growth for parks in the county. “Pine Trees Park is in my district, which is really nice, but I think the most exciting part about it is when the county […]
walterborolive.com
Hugines celebrate 50 years of marriage
Andrew and Abbiegail(Hamilton) Hugine, formerly of Green Pond, celebrated their “50th Wedding Anniversary” on December 23, 2022 at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville. The celebration was the idea of their children, Andrew Hugine, III and Akilah Hugine Elmore who served as the event planner. The elegant affair co-hosted by Renee Hamilton who served as the flower girl and Eric Frasier who served as the ring bearer in 1972.
Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished. On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
holycitysinner.com
Valentine’s Day 2023 Menus, Events, Discounts, and Specials
Looking for some sweet plans for Valentine’s Day? Look below for a list of events, special menus, and more being offered to celebrate this lovely holiday. This is definitely not a complete list, so if you know of any additions, please let me know (christian@holycitysinner.com)!. Baguette Magic. Pre-orders for...
kiss951.com
Two South Carolina Hotels Named A Top City Hotel By Travel + Leisure
I’ve been lucky enough to stay at some pretty nice hotels in my lifetime including two of the top hotels in North Carolina The Grove Park Inn and The Inn on Biltmore Estate. I’ve also stayed in plenty of Days Inn, Holiday Inns, and the like. And hey, sometimes those are exactly what you need! So I was interested to come across this list by Travel + Leisure of the Top City Hotels. A quick skim through the list revealed two things. One- I’ve never stayed at any of these hotels and some are chains I hadn’t even heard of. But the other interesting tidbit was that there were two South Carolina hotels named a Top City Hotel.
Community groups to distribute “Rosa Parks pancakes” on Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A pay-what-you-can cafe is teaming up with a local advocacy group to honor civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday. Destiny Community Cafe and Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit volunteers will pass out pancakes at bus stops, shelters, and homeless encampments in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, […]
Comments / 0