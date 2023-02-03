ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

Meet Barivel: The World’s Biggest House Cat

When it comes to house cats, Barivel the cat is a pretty big deal! This massive man set the 2018 Guinness World Record for being the longest cat out there, which brought him thousands of adoring fans and global recognition. We want to introduce you to the details of the...
MAINE STATE
People

Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'

Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
a-z-animals.com

Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!

Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
Sachin

A cute video of the cat wanting to sleep next to the dog.

Recently, a heartwarming video was posted on Twitter by user Yoda4ever that has captured the hearts of many animal lovers. The video depicts a small, fluffy cat lying near a larger dog, with the caption "Cat wants to sleep next to the dog...
CNET

A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?

Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
petpress.net

Top 10 Best Toy Dog Breeds for Companionship and Loyalty

Toy dog breeds are a type of small-sized companion dogs that have been selectively bred over centuries to be ideal companions for humans. These pint-sized pups come in all shapes and sizes and make perfect lapdogs due to their low energy levels and friendly temperaments. Toy dog breeds are also...
pupvine.com

German Shepherd Pitbull Mix: Is This The Smartest Guard Dog?

The German Shepherd Pitbull canine could be a dog breed that just naturally became one of the mix dog breeds since both the German Shepherd dog and the Pitbull are famous dog breeds. However, there are theories that surround this mixed dog breed. Some say that experienced breeders in the...
msn.com

Woman Adopts Over 600 Stray Cats

Rachael Kabue cherishes cats so much, her home in Kenya has become a sanctuary for over 600 of them! In 2020, Kabue created the Nairobi Feline Sanctuary, taking in sick and homeless cats. She provides veterinary care for her adopted fur babies, then puts them up for adoption to good homes. Despite spending an extra $400 per month of her own money to keep the Feline Sanctuary going, she says the only thing that will stop her from rescuing more is having too little space.
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Brave Dogs Bully a Crocodile Back Into the Water

There are many reasons for working on your dog’s recall -to stop them approaching other dogs, to keep them away from traffic and to stop them raiding other people’s picnics. But this video gives you one that you probably have not thought of – to keep them away from crocodiles!
psychologytoday.com

What's Behind the Craze for Designer "Doodle" Dogs?

There has been a large increase in the popularity of Poodle cross designer dogs, which now account for one in four puppies sold in the UK. The Labradoodle was the first popular designer dog. It was created in response to the need for a hypoallergenic guide dog in Australia. Whether...

