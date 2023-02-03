Read full article on original website
Related
The World Is Amazed by the First Organic Modular Body
The world has witnessed many bizarre things, but seeing a biological body devoid of life become functional with the help of technology is a totally new tale. OSCAR, a living being formed from human cells, was born. Cornelis Vlasman is the protagonist, a talented biologist who believes that the path less trodden is, by definition, the least interesting. He creates his own laboratory with a few like-minded people, where he experiments with organic materials on his own initiative, with his own resources, and with his own crew.
A new ‘science’ textbook wants to make students believe climate change doesn’t exist
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. After decades of intense public debate and misinformation campaigns, nearly three-quarters of Americans now accept that climate change is happening; not only that, more than half understand it is caused by human activity. This shift has forced fossil fuel companies — and the organizations they fund — to alter their tactics to avoid regulation. Where they once denied climate science outright, companies now engage in “discourses of delay,” publicly accepting the science but working to stall climate policy by redirecting blame, pushing non-transformative solutions, and emphasizing the downsides of taking action.
Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet
A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
MotorTrend Magazine
The University of Michigan’s Water Splitting Method Makes Hydrogen Like Plants Do
When it comes to greener ways to power our cars, two main avenues are emerging: battery-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HCEVs) like the Toyota Mirai. While EVs are the major focus of most manufacturers, HCEVs have been shown to be less polluting than gasoline vehicles. But there are many ways of producing hydrogen, and not all of them are as green as we'd like. But new production methods are the subject of a new University of Michigan study, and the researchers claim to have found a way to not only make hydrogen production greener, but also cheaper.
Climate denial campaign goes retro with new textbook
After decades of intense public debate and misinformation campaigns, nearly three-quarters of Americans now accept that climate change is happening; not only that, more than half understand it is caused by human activity. This shift has forced fossil fuel companies — and the organizations they fund — to alter their tactics to avoid regulation. Where they once denied climate science outright, companies now engage in "discourses of delay," publicly accepting the science but working to stall climate policy by redirecting blame, pushing non-transformative solutions, and emphasizing the downsides of taking action.
VTDigger
Beautiful solar power?
I am writing in response to “Henry Kronk: What if renewable energy was beautiful?”. Mr. Kronk’s commentary encourages Vermont to embrace the installation of industrial solar power plants for the greater good of Vermont energy sovereignty and to preclude a dystopian future of societal collapse. Along the way he invokes a “learn to live with it” argument that solar panels should be seen as beautiful by virtue of their potential contribution to climate change mitigation.
petage.com
Fluorescent Fish: The Science & Biotechnology Behind GloFish
A brand of Spectrum Brands, GloFish is known for its fluorescent fish that add an alluring array of brilliant colors to any aquarium. Neither injected with dye nor painted, GloFish get their stunning color from a fluorescence gene. Pet Age recently spoke with Dr. Aidas Nasevicius, principal scientist at GloFish, to learn more about the fluorescent fish that first hit the pet market in 2003.
Struggling to understand the greenhouse effect? This video will help
YouTuber Sabine Hossenfelder is known for her engaging and entertaining videos where she tackles all kinds of science questions. You may remember this episode of her show where she tackled obesity or this one where she explored the best way to reduce emissions from air travel. Now, Hossenfelder is back...
thehoofprint.org
Climate Crisis: Everything the High Schooler Needs to Know
Climate change is a massive problem that will have a lasting impact on planet Earth, yet it remains unaddressed. Any hope of preventing the already treacherous issue lies with us, the next generation. Here is everything the high-school student needs to know about climate change. Whether you’re watching Fox News...
agritechtomorrow.com
Employing VOCs as an Eco-Friendly Solution for Crop Production and Protection in 2023
Technological advancements have helped farmers safely produce more crops over the years. The risk of pests spreading diseases and unwanted weeds decreases because of pesticides and herbicides. However, these chemicals often contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs). How do VOCs harm humans and the environment? Can scientists harness positive qualities from...
hawkhappenings.org
Student Spotlight – Cheyenne Oswald
Cheyenne Oswald, a sophomore at HAHS, has been dealing with a lot of stress this school year. From moving from Kutztown to Hamburg to dealing with studies, there has been a lot on her plate. From 7th grade to 9th grade she attended Kutztown. She had gone to Hamburg in the past but it has been so long that she forgot how it was. She stated “It was so interesting to see all of my old friends and new people I have never met, but it was weird coming back because I feel like I was on the outside and needed to start over again.”
Is Fusion Power On the Way?
Harnessing fusion energy as a source for carbon-free, near limitless electricity seemed much closer last November when the Department of Energy breathlessly announced a key advance: there was a ...
Plastic-eating bacteria offer new hope for recycling
Plastic-chomping soil bacteria could find future work in recycling centers, a new study has found. A study by a team of researchers led by Northwestern University shed light on the metabolic mechanisms that allow a common bacterium, Comamonas testosteroni, to digest plastic, according to findings published on Monday in the journal Nature Chemical Biology. The…
ScienceBlog.com
Engineers devise a system to produce efficient aquabots
Underwater structures that can change their shapes dynamically, the way fish do, push through water much more efficiently than conventional rigid hulls. But constructing deformable devices that can change the curve of their body shapes while maintaining a smooth profile is a long and difficult process. MIT’s RoboTuna, for example, was composed of about 3,000 different parts and took about two years to design and build.
Comments / 0