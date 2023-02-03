Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl VictoryBethany LathamMcadoo, PA
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Related
hawkhappenings.org
Student Spotlight – Cheyenne Oswald
Cheyenne Oswald, a sophomore at HAHS, has been dealing with a lot of stress this school year. From moving from Kutztown to Hamburg to dealing with studies, there has been a lot on her plate. From 7th grade to 9th grade she attended Kutztown. She had gone to Hamburg in the past but it has been so long that she forgot how it was. She stated “It was so interesting to see all of my old friends and new people I have never met, but it was weird coming back because I feel like I was on the outside and needed to start over again.”
Hershey’s Chocolate World unveils 50th-anniversary chocolate sculpture
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate 50 years of sweetness, Hershey’s Chocolate World unveiled its chocolate sculpture on Saturday. The sculpture, which was created by Pennsylvania-based food artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, features part of the entrance of the building with the number 50 above on top of the sculpture. The sculpture also features […]
abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
abc27.com
3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid Rollercoaster
New Wildcat's Revenge coaster will open in the summer. Hersheypark has announced that its 2023 season will begin on April 1. The park will be open on weekends through May 21, with its full summer season beginning on Thursday, May 25.
abc27.com
Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
bctv.org
Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Reading
Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring Upwards of 75 New Jobs to the Area. Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Reading, PA location, managed and operated by Cody Johnson. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. The Reading location joins nine existing Senior Helpers locations in Pennsylvania and its professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
Malvern Woman Finds Surprise Visitor in Her Flowerbed
A Malvern woman named Karen recently looked across her yard to see a wet, dirty, and freezing cold dog nestled in the flowerbeds, writes Maeve Dunigan for The Dodo. She brought the pooch a blanket and a bowl of chicken soup before calling Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery for help.
phillyvoice.com
30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building
Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
Lancaster Farming
This February, Everyone's Talking About the Birds [Opinion]
If you’re in agriculture, birds have probably been on your mind for much of the past year. It’s impossible to not think about avian influenza as it continues to wreak havoc on the U.S. and global poultry industries. As of Jan. 27, over 58 million birds nationwide have...
Local grocery store in Butte County closes
A popular local grocery store in Butte County closed this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Holiday Market in Paradise permanently closed, according to local sources.
Puppy Bowl Features Local Shelter Dogs, Including Four-Legged Friends From Brandywine Valley SPCA
For the 19th year, Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl will take place on Super Bowl Sunday with several Philadelphia-area shelter dogs participating, including a few from the Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. Overall, 122 dogs from 67 shelters will be at the Puppy...
The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closing
According to local sources, a large retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week Lehigh Valley Live confirmed that The Children's Place retail store located inside the Palmer Park Mall is expected to close next month.
‘Euphoria’ actress, central Pa. native charged with retail theft close to home
“Euphoria” actress and Lancaster County native Chloe Cherry, whose legal name is Elise Jones, was charged with retail theft last week, according to reports. Online court dockets show the misdemeanor charge stems from a Dec. 26 incident that Lancaster police responded to. Charging documents cited by LancasterOnline state that...
Comments / 0