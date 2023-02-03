ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Spotlight – Cheyenne Oswald

Cheyenne Oswald, a sophomore at HAHS, has been dealing with a lot of stress this school year. From moving from Kutztown to Hamburg to dealing with studies, there has been a lot on her plate. From 7th grade to 9th grade she attended Kutztown. She had gone to Hamburg in the past but it has been so long that she forgot how it was. She stated “It was so interesting to see all of my old friends and new people I have never met, but it was weird coming back because I feel like I was on the outside and needed to start over again.”
HAMBURG, PA
WTAJ

Hershey’s Chocolate World unveils 50th-anniversary chocolate sculpture

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate 50 years of sweetness, Hershey’s Chocolate World unveiled its chocolate sculpture on Saturday. The sculpture, which was created by Pennsylvania-based food artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, features part of the entrance of the building with the number 50 above on top of the sculpture. The sculpture also features […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
HERSHEY, PA
CBS Philly

A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
WEST CHESTER, PA
abc27.com

3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
PALMYRA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
NAZARETH, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
LEBANON, PA
bctv.org

Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Reading

Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring Upwards of 75 New Jobs to the Area. Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Reading, PA location, managed and operated by Cody Johnson. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. The Reading location joins nine existing Senior Helpers locations in Pennsylvania and its professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
READING, PA
DELCO.Today

Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County

Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building

Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
COATESVILLE, PA
Lancaster Farming

This February, Everyone's Talking About the Birds [Opinion]

If you’re in agriculture, birds have probably been on your mind for much of the past year. It’s impossible to not think about avian influenza as it continues to wreak havoc on the U.S. and global poultry industries. As of Jan. 27, over 58 million birds nationwide have...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Kristen Walters

Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closing

According to local sources, a large retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week Lehigh Valley Live confirmed that The Children's Place retail store located inside the Palmer Park Mall is expected to close next month.
