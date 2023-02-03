ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have deboarded at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, exactly one week from Super Bowl LVII. A lot of hope in the Chiefs is riding on quarterback Pat Mahomes. Mahomes had the throwing pedigree as the son of former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes, and his strong arm was evident long before he became the starter at Whitehouse in East Texas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NJ.com

Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner

Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WHYY

Betsy Ross raises the Eagles flag ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Betsy Ross impersonator Carol Spacht traded in her usual red, white, and blue for Eagles green as she raised the Eagles flag to kick off Super Bowl week. The flag raising event was held at the Betsy Ross House Courtyard in Old City this morning at 10 a.m. and was supported by the Betsy Ross House as well as local Old City businesses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
12 News

Scottsdale sea lion predicts winner of Super Bowl LVII

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Magoo is a sea lion at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, and the football-shaped animal is getting in on the Super Bowl festivities. The 8-year-old California Sea Lion shows "Today in AZ" who he thinks is going to win Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes’ ankle ‘definitely better’ heading into Super Bowl 2023

PHOENIX — It was 10 p.m. EDT when the brightest star in the biggest show drew the biggest crowd around his podium and the biggest cheers from red-clad Chiefs fans in the stands on Super Bowl Opening Night. Patrick Mahomes, the Michael Jordan of his sport even with only one ring, acted like he had been there before, because he had, once for Super Bowl LIV, when he won, and once for Super Bowl LV, when he lost. But will the high right ankle sprain he fought through and fought off in the AFC Championship game hamper and hinder him in Super...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy