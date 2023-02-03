Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City ChiefsLive nation usKansas City, MO
Here's where the Philadelphia Eagles are staying in Phoenix for Super Bowl 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles have arrived in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. If you're wondering what hotel they're staying at when they're not practicing at the Arizona Cardinals practice facility in Tempe or checking out what metro Phoenix has to offer, we've got you covered.
Madden NFL 23 Prediction for Super Bowl LVII is in - Eagles win, Jalen Hurts MVP
EA Sports' popular sim doesn't have a very good track record in predicting Super Bowls, however, so it may be wise to hold of any parade planning
KSLA
Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have deboarded at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, exactly one week from Super Bowl LVII. A lot of hope in the Chiefs is riding on quarterback Pat Mahomes. Mahomes had the throwing pedigree as the son of former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes, and his strong arm was evident long before he became the starter at Whitehouse in East Texas.
Why Jason Kelce Says His Mom Is Rooting for His Brother Travis in the Superbowl
It will be brother vs. brother in Super Bowl 57. So who is the mother of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce rooting for? According to Jason, it's his younger brother.
Eagles vs. Chiefs: Who Is Favored to Win Super Bowl 57?
Super Bowl week is finally here, and we have plenty to cover in the sports betting world before the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Not only is Super Bowl Sunday the biggest stage in American sports, but it’s also a gambling holiday for all who celebrate.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
What's the average Super Bowl weather in Glendale, Arizona?
FOX Weather shows the average weather for Super Bowl games held in Glendale, Arizona.
Betsy Ross raises the Eagles flag ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia Betsy Ross impersonator Carol Spacht traded in her usual red, white, and blue for Eagles green as she raised the Eagles flag to kick off Super Bowl week. The flag raising event was held at the Betsy Ross House Courtyard in Old City this morning at 10 a.m. and was supported by the Betsy Ross House as well as local Old City businesses.
Chiefs Pro Shop selling exclusive Super Bowl LVII merchandise until big game
The countdown is on until the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII, and the Chiefs Pro Shop is helping fans sport their team pride.
Broncos HC Sean Payton Puts Chiefs on Notice Ahead of Super Bowl
Sean Payton isn't about to kiss the ring of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
Scottsdale sea lion predicts winner of Super Bowl LVII
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Magoo is a sea lion at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, and the football-shaped animal is getting in on the Super Bowl festivities. The 8-year-old California Sea Lion shows "Today in AZ" who he thinks is going to win Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Patrick Mahomes’ ankle ‘definitely better’ heading into Super Bowl 2023
PHOENIX — It was 10 p.m. EDT when the brightest star in the biggest show drew the biggest crowd around his podium and the biggest cheers from red-clad Chiefs fans in the stands on Super Bowl Opening Night. Patrick Mahomes, the Michael Jordan of his sport even with only one ring, acted like he had been there before, because he had, once for Super Bowl LIV, when he won, and once for Super Bowl LV, when he lost. But will the high right ankle sprain he fought through and fought off in the AFC Championship game hamper and hinder him in Super...
