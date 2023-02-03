ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The Paradise Coast Sports Complex is so much more than a sports facility!. Based in Naples, the massive complex features professional-level synthetic turf fields for the enjoyment of local athletes and athletes from across the country!. In addition to sports, the Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts...
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Prep Report 2-6-23

North Fort Myers, Mariner and Cape Coral finished 2-3-4 in the Lee County wrestling tournament on Saturday at Riverdale. The host Raiders were the top team in the event. North’s strong finish was due to the team’s depth. Frank Cornelison (220 pounds) was the only weight class winner for the Red Knights, but eight other North wrestlers were top-four finishers.
LEE COUNTY, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Rain Near-Record 22 3-Pointers on North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Already the most prolific 3-point shooting team in the country, the No. 28 FGCU women's basketball team (22-3 overall, 10-1 ASUN Conference) rained a season-high 22 triples on North Florida on Saturday afternoon en route to a 106-51 victory over the Ospreys at UNF Arena. The...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Jazz on the Harbor set for March 30 in Punta Gorda

The sounds of smooth jazz will again be echoing across Charlotte County at the third annual Jazz on the Harbor, a music and culinary event that benefits the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit. Jazz on the Harbor will be held March 30 at Isles Yacht Club in Punta...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: Marina project planned in Old Naples

A marina project will replace some longtime businesses near the Naples City Dock in Crayton Cove. Napoli on the Bay pizzeria and the Phil Fisher Gallery both have to vacate their building by April 30. The owners of both businesses have known for many years that they have been living on borrowed time there.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease

The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Florida's longest-serving judge joins Naples office of statewide law firm

Statewide law firm Gunster, which expanded to Naples late last year by merging with a local practice, has made a splashy hire: Retired 20th Circuit Court Judge Hugh Hayes of Collier County has joined the firm as an of counsel attorney. Hayes — the longest-serving judge in Florida history —...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Well-known wine festival draws in nearly $26 million

The 23rd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival proved to be a record year with the live auction raising nearly $26 million. This year’s proceeds, which are collected to support at-risk and underprivileged children in Collier County, bring NWWF’s total amount raised since it began in 2001 to roughly $269 million.
NAPLES, FL
espnswfl.com

Weekend Vibes, What’s Happening In Southwest Florida Feb 3-5

Here are your Weekend Vibes, what’s happening in Southwest Florida Feb 3-5. If you like to eat and drink, you will be in hog heaven this weekend. There are all kinds of events where food is being celebrated. We are talking everything from pineapples to gumbo to vegan fare. Then there is a Southwest Florida staple…seafood. And we can’t forget, it is officially Feb-brew-ary. There is a craft beer festival on the calendar to kick things off.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Car washes, drug stores top week’s property sales

Going to be a good year: Seagate Development Group has big plans for 2023. The Fort Myers company recently released a laundry list of projects scheduled to be completed or started this year. Among these are the completion by the end of the first quarter of the 60,000-square-foot warehouse and office it is building for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. near the Punta Gorda Airport; the opening “within weeks” of Theory Design’s, Seagate’s interior design firm, Boca Grande store, its first retail location; and this summer it will unveil plans for its 200-acre custom home community in Bonita Springs. Seagate, founded in 2015, says it has “secured more than $1 billion in projects under development” within the past year.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Funds released for those in need following Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:f0d64bb54075b382aed5b63c Player Element ID: 6319740262112. Emotions ran high on Friday as Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis was in Fort Myers helping those who lost everything during Hurricane Ian.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

North Naples office building sells for $10M

Buffalo Grove Venture LLC purchased a 36,149-square-foot office building at 1185 Immokalee Road, units 100, 200, 210 and 300, in North Naples from Naples 9 LLC for $10 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies represented the seller, and Lorenzo Marrone of CTK City Properties represented the buyer.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy