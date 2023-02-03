Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
More Explores: Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — The Paradise Coast Sports Complex is so much more than a sports facility!. Based in Naples, the massive complex features professional-level synthetic turf fields for the enjoyment of local athletes and athletes from across the country!. In addition to sports, the Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts...
capecoralbreeze.com
Prep Report 2-6-23
North Fort Myers, Mariner and Cape Coral finished 2-3-4 in the Lee County wrestling tournament on Saturday at Riverdale. The host Raiders were the top team in the event. North’s strong finish was due to the team’s depth. Frank Cornelison (220 pounds) was the only weight class winner for the Red Knights, but eight other North wrestlers were top-four finishers.
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Rain Near-Record 22 3-Pointers on North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Already the most prolific 3-point shooting team in the country, the No. 28 FGCU women's basketball team (22-3 overall, 10-1 ASUN Conference) rained a season-high 22 triples on North Florida on Saturday afternoon en route to a 106-51 victory over the Ospreys at UNF Arena. The...
capecoralbreeze.com
Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast announces Tim Tebow as keynote speaker for May 4 event
The Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast will host its annual event on Thursday, May 4, featuring two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow as the keynote speaker. Held in observance of the National Day of Prayer, the 2023 Community Prayer Breakfast will take place...
capecoralbreeze.com
Jazz on the Harbor set for March 30 in Punta Gorda
The sounds of smooth jazz will again be echoing across Charlotte County at the third annual Jazz on the Harbor, a music and culinary event that benefits the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit. Jazz on the Harbor will be held March 30 at Isles Yacht Club in Punta...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Marina project planned in Old Naples
A marina project will replace some longtime businesses near the Naples City Dock in Crayton Cove. Napoli on the Bay pizzeria and the Phil Fisher Gallery both have to vacate their building by April 30. The owners of both businesses have known for many years that they have been living on borrowed time there.
Naples Winter Wine Festival returns to The Ritz-Carlton
The Naples Winter Wine Festival will return to The Ritz-Carlton Naples today for its 23rd anniversary.
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
businessobserverfl.com
Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease
The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
Naples Seafood and Music Festival serving up some much needed fun and eats
Good times are being had on the stage, and amongst the crowd, at the Naples Seafood and Music Festival. It's also pumping some needed money into the local economy.
WSVN-TV
Eaglets in Fort Myers at risk as M-15 continues to protect nest from predators in Harriet’s absence
(WSVN) - Wildlife officials in Southwest Florida are worried a beloved eagle may be at risk. The bird mysteriously flew away from its nest, leaving its babies behind. Cameras rolled as a male eagle named M-15 locked his talons with another bird near their Fort Myers nest. Beth Lott, a...
businessobserverfl.com
Florida's longest-serving judge joins Naples office of statewide law firm
Statewide law firm Gunster, which expanded to Naples late last year by merging with a local practice, has made a splashy hire: Retired 20th Circuit Court Judge Hugh Hayes of Collier County has joined the firm as an of counsel attorney. Hayes — the longest-serving judge in Florida history —...
19th annual Cars on 5th Concours revs up in Naples
The 19th annual Cars on 5th Concours is on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Naples. The event is on 5th Avenue South in Naples and is organized by the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America.
businessobserverfl.com
Well-known wine festival draws in nearly $26 million
The 23rd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival proved to be a record year with the live auction raising nearly $26 million. This year’s proceeds, which are collected to support at-risk and underprivileged children in Collier County, bring NWWF’s total amount raised since it began in 2001 to roughly $269 million.
espnswfl.com
Weekend Vibes, What’s Happening In Southwest Florida Feb 3-5
Here are your Weekend Vibes, what’s happening in Southwest Florida Feb 3-5. If you like to eat and drink, you will be in hog heaven this weekend. There are all kinds of events where food is being celebrated. We are talking everything from pineapples to gumbo to vegan fare. Then there is a Southwest Florida staple…seafood. And we can’t forget, it is officially Feb-brew-ary. There is a craft beer festival on the calendar to kick things off.
businessobserverfl.com
Car washes, drug stores top week’s property sales
Going to be a good year: Seagate Development Group has big plans for 2023. The Fort Myers company recently released a laundry list of projects scheduled to be completed or started this year. Among these are the completion by the end of the first quarter of the 60,000-square-foot warehouse and office it is building for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. near the Punta Gorda Airport; the opening “within weeks” of Theory Design’s, Seagate’s interior design firm, Boca Grande store, its first retail location; and this summer it will unveil plans for its 200-acre custom home community in Bonita Springs. Seagate, founded in 2015, says it has “secured more than $1 billion in projects under development” within the past year.
Fort Myers Beach Town Council approves two island restoration projects
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WBBH) — On Monday, the Fort Myers Beach Town Council unanimously passed approval to start two restoration projects for Fort Myers Beach. The first project is to pump sand onto the beach using a pipeline. This project will cost approximately $25 million and will help restore the beach after Hurricane Ian’s damage to the island.
WINKNEWS.com
Funds released for those in need following Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:f0d64bb54075b382aed5b63c Player Element ID: 6319740262112. Emotions ran high on Friday as Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis was in Fort Myers helping those who lost everything during Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
North Naples office building sells for $10M
Buffalo Grove Venture LLC purchased a 36,149-square-foot office building at 1185 Immokalee Road, units 100, 200, 210 and 300, in North Naples from Naples 9 LLC for $10 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies represented the seller, and Lorenzo Marrone of CTK City Properties represented the buyer.
