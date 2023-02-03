ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

North Fort Myers, Mariner and Cape Coral finished 2-3-4 in the Lee County wrestling tournament on Saturday at Riverdale. The host Raiders were the top team in the event. North’s strong finish was due to the team’s depth. Frank Cornelison (220 pounds) was the only weight class winner for the Red Knights, but eight other North wrestlers were top-four finishers.
The Cape Coral Police Department conducted a grant-funded traffic saturation “Operation Safe Driving, Saves Lives” on Feb. 1, specifically targeting aggressive driving/ speed. Funding was provided by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and its Aggressive Driving grant. This operation was conducted citywide and resulted in 64 citations (28 of those for violating a traffic control or signal device). Six drivers were cited for a seatbelt violation. Please remember to always wear your seatbelt.

