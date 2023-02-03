ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Van Buren police: 4 hurt in shooting, including suspected shooter

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to Cpl. Megan Slayton, a police department spokesperson. Cpl. Slayton said the shots fired call came in to dispatch around 4:13 pm. She said 4 victims were taken to the hospital with...
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance which will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as gift, or...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Semi-truck flooded after heavy rainfall in Scott County

WALDRON, Ark. — A semi-truck is nearly submerged after getting stuck due to heavy downpours and multiple waves of rain moving across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Scott County Emergency Management says the driver of the semi is okay and that no chickens were being transported on the truck. According to...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Berryville, Ark. man killed in three-car crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Berryville man has died after a three-car crash Saturday evening. According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on U.S. 412 near State Highway 127 in rural Madison County around 5:30 p.m. The crash happened when the man hit the rear...
BERRYVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Woman found dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE

