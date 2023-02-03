Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store opening another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersFort Smith, AR
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
Police: Suspect, three others injured after shooting in Van Buren
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Cpl. Megan Slayton with the Van Buren Police Department, police are investigating a shooting at a home near Cedar Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call reportedly was received by the police department around 4:10 p.m. Slayton confirmed with 5NEWS that while there...
KHBS
Van Buren police: 4 hurt in shooting, including suspected shooter
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to Cpl. Megan Slayton, a police department spokesperson. Cpl. Slayton said the shots fired call came in to dispatch around 4:13 pm. She said 4 victims were taken to the hospital with...
Fort Smith police arrest student with loaded handgun, drugs on campus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 17-year-old student was arrested outside of the Future School of Fort Smith with a loaded handgun and a "small amount of marijuana," Fort Smith police said in a statement on Feb. 6. According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, the call came in after 11...
Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
Fort Smith police arrest student with gun outside Future School
Fort Smith police arrested a teenager with a gun and drugs in his backpack outside a River Valley public charter high school.
New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance which will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as gift, or...
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith cancels game after juvenile threatens people with gun
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith canceled a game at the school on Feb. 6 after two people were allegedly threatened by a juvenile with a gun.
NWA courthouse stabbing suspect seeks reduced bail
A Lincoln County man charged with attempted capital murder is seeking to have his bail reduced before trial.
Semi-truck flooded after heavy rainfall in Scott County
WALDRON, Ark. — A semi-truck is nearly submerged after getting stuck due to heavy downpours and multiple waves of rain moving across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Scott County Emergency Management says the driver of the semi is okay and that no chickens were being transported on the truck. According to...
KYTV
Berryville, Ark. man killed in three-car crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Berryville man has died after a three-car crash Saturday evening. According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on U.S. 412 near State Highway 127 in rural Madison County around 5:30 p.m. The crash happened when the man hit the rear...
Fort Smith ban targets animal trade for transient merchants, temporary use permits
The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance prohibiting the transfer of animals within the corporate limits of the city.
Police ID remains found as Fayetteville teen reported missing in 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department announced human remains found last month have been identified as Christian Hernandez, a teen who was reported missing in December 2020. FPD received a call on Jan. 10 that a dog had found skeletal remains in a wooded area near Holly Street...
KHBS
FBI says Fort Smith, Arkansas, man had unregistered homemade bomb in his house
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith man who runs two weapons companies is wanted after federal agents found an unregistered homemade bomb in his home. Agents with the FBI and ATF raided a home belonging to Neil Ravi Mehta on Free Ferry Road in Fort Smith on Tuesday, Connor Hagan, FBI spokesperson, said.
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
Woman found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
KNWA Today: Volunteers needed for Fort Smith Night to Shine
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Calling all queens and kings of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Get ready for a fun night at Night to Shine. Night to Shine is a prom experience for people ages 14 and older with special needs. This year, it’ll take place on Fri., Feb. 10 from 6-9 p.m. […]
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith remains preferred site for foreign pilot training center
A final Environmental Impact Statement released in late January by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) continues to show Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith as the “preferred” site for a for a foreign pilot training center. Ebbing was selected June 8, 2001 by acting Secretary of...
Major discount retail store opening another new location in Arkansas
A major national discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Arkansas store location in Fort Smith, according to the company's website.
Comments / 0