At the end of 2022, the University of Findlay entered into a partnership with Barnes & Noble College (BNC), allowing them to manage all course materials, retail and online operations for the University of Findlay Ruscilli Bookstore. To allow BNC to offer an expanded assortment of UF apparel, gifts, school supplies, and more, the bookstore was closed from Jan. 30 – Feb. 4th. Now fully renovated, the Ruscilli Bookstore is back open to students and families, and the Barnes & Noble website is up and running.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO