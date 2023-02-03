Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Retail investors flock to small-cap AI firms as Big Tech battles for share
(Reuters) - Retail investors are piling into small-cap firms that are into building artificial intelligence tools as companies including Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) jostle to pull ahead in the race for the next big growth driver. The viral success of ChatGPT has turned the spotlight on AI on...
investing.com
Volkswagen boosts earnings in 2022, high inventory drags down cash flow
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG's earnings margin was at the upper end of its forecast for 2022 at 8.1%, with sales and earnings above 2021 levels despite supply-chain turmoil dragging its net cash flow far below target, the carmaker said on Tuesday. Earnings of 22.5 billion euros ($24.11 billion) put Volkswagen...
investing.com
Arm CEO says firm fully committed to a market listing this year
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The chief executive of Softbank-owned British chip technology firm Arm told Reuters on Tuesday that the company is committed to a stock market float this year. "The plans are actually fairly well developed and underway now," Rene Haas said in an interview after Arm's corporate parent...
investing.com
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
investing.com
Uber to steal a march on Lyft in resurgent rideshare market
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Inc's revenue growth is set to outpace that of rival Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) as the rideshare firm's presence in major markets around the world gives it the heft to deal with inflationary pressures. Ridesharing companies are starting to recover from pandemic lows as offices reopen...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Asset Management closes $5.2 billion growth equity fund
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management said Tuesday it had closed a $5.2 billion direct private markets fund that invests in high-growth businesses. The fund, one of the largest growth funds of its kind, seeks to buy minority stakes with an average investment size of about $50 million in businesses that are in the early or middle stages of their growth.
investing.com
Bed Bath & Beyond staves off bankruptcy with $225 million from stock sale
(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday it raised about $225 million in an equity offering and may get another $800 million over the next 10 months, as the struggling retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Bay Capital Management is the lead investor in the share sale,...
investing.com
Prudential Financial profit falls 26% as market rout drags AUM
(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) reported a roughly 26% fall in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a global market rout pressured the insurer's assets under management (AUM). The previous year was marked by heavy losses in the capital markets amid uncertainty triggered by the war in Ukraine, decades-high...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
investing.com
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom
In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
investing.com
BP posts record annual profit of $28B
Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
investing.com
First Financial Indiana earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - First Financial Indiana (NASDAQ: THFF) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.37, worse than the analyst estimate of $1.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $54.23M versus the consensus estimate of $55.56M. First Financial Indiana's stock price closed at $44.98. It is down -9.09% in the last 3...
investing.com
Voya Financial Inc earnings beat by $0.61, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) reported fourth quarter EPS of $2.18, $0.61 better than the analyst estimate of $1.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.89B versus the consensus estimate of $1.55B. Voya Financial Inc's stock price closed at $68.68. It is up 0.32% in the last...
investing.com
Why I’m Itching to Buy S&P 500’s Next Bounce
The S&P 500 finished Monday down 0.6%, extending Friday’s employment-fueled swoon. But this continued cooling isn’t a surprise, as I wrote Friday evening:. While I don’t fear “too good”, I am aware that it’s been a good run and stepbacks are part of every move higher. I still like this market over the medium and long term, but the risk/reward has gotten away from us over the near term.
investing.com
NCR earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - NCR (NYSE: NCR) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.79, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.01B versus the consensus estimate of $2B. Guidance. NCR sees Q1 2023 EPS of $0.55-$0.60 versus the analyst consensus of $0.48. NCR sees Q1...
investing.com
Big stimulus unlikely as China considers steps to support consumers-sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's policymakers plan to show more support for domestic demand this year but are likely to stop short of splashing out big on direct consumer subsidies, keeping their focus mainly on investment, three sources close to policy discussions said. In recent weeks, top policymakers have repeatedly signalled their...
investing.com
Boeing confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India
© Reuters. Boeing (BA) confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) confirmed media reports that it is set to cut around 2,000 admin jobs this year. The restructuring will take place in the finance and human resources divisions through a combination of attrition and layoffs.
investing.com
Suncorp cash earnings jump on strong margins and investment returns, shares up
(Reuters) -Australia's Suncorp Group posted a 63% jump in first-half cash earnings on Wednesday, helped by strong underlying margins and investment returns, while the insurer flagged higher reinsurance and natural hazard costs as near-term risks. Shares of the insurer, which rose more than 9% during the first half to Dec....
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com-- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged a...
Comments / 0