FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
Bardstown High School staffer under investigation for alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown High School employee is now on administrative leave. The Bardstown City Schools superintendent, Dr. Ryan P. Clark, sent a letter to families on Friday, Feb. 4. The letter said, "I want you to know that on Monday, Jan. 30 we received a report of...
WLKY.com
Hearing on Kentucky teacher shortage devolves into argument on 'woke agenda'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A hearing on Kentucky's teacher shortage devolved into allegations of a "woke" agenda on Tuesday in Frankfort, exposing starkly different beliefs about what has caused the crisis and what state lawmakers should do about it. Nevertheless, the chair of the House education committee, Rep. James Tipton,...
Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.
fox56news.com
New ‘Classrooms on Wheels’ get rolling in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new way to learn is rolling into Lexington neighborhoods for Kentucky’s youngest students. Concerning numbers came out last month showing less than half of incoming kindergartners in Fayette schools have the basic developmental skills they are expected to have at that point in childhood, so this new initiative is going into neighborhoods to offer a fun way to turn that around.
spectrumnews1.com
With residential housing full, Kentucky needs more foster parents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are kids in Kentucky with nowhere to go. It’s a problem folks who work with foster youth daily warn will persist unless more people step up to become foster parents. The Boys & Girls Haven has a residential facility to house older boys in...
wdrb.com
Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
WLKY.com
3 Louisville coffee shops accused of violating fair labor act
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Louisville coffee shops have been accused of violating federal laws. Heine Brothers, Please & Thank You and Sunergos Coffee are accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. The U.S. Department of Labor claims the coffee shops allowed managers to keep a portion of tips...
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
Wave 3
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
Officials: 2 more Louisville coffee shops violated labor law, repay $188K to workers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two additional Louisville coffee shops have repaid their workers following a federal investigation by the Department of Labor (DOL). The department's Wage and Hour Division found both Please & Thank You and Sunergos Coffee "redistributed tips and diverted workers' tips to managers improperly," according to a press release.
lakercountry.com
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
WKYT 27
Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have confirmed the city’s first homicide of 2023. They say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on Toner Street near the Dunbar Community Center just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The victim died at the scene. His grandmother, Andre Maxberry, first...
agdaily.com
JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant
A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
WHAS 11
PHOTOS: Louisville officials honor Metro Police officers' promotions
LMPD interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg honor officers promoted within the department. Feb. 7, 2023.
WLKY.com
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown getting 10 new traffic roundabouts
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown, get ready for a whole lot of roundabouts. A big road safety construction project is supposed to be starting in the city soon that will add 10 roundabouts to the area. Learn about roundabout safety in the player above. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,...
Wave 3
Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested an Elizabethtown woman who is accused of hitting a 2-year-old girl multiple times at a grocery store. Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that occurred on Monday night. According to an arrest...
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
Wave 3
Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a Louisville woman accused of injuring a 10-year-old boy after hitting him multiple times with a miniature baseball bat. Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, police were called to...
Hardin County family in need of assistance after devastating house fire
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County family is in need of dire assistance after a house fire destroyed everything they owned over the weekend. John Wright, a spokesperson for Hardin County Schools, said the family of a student who attends Meadow View Elementary School "just hasn't been able to find any help."
