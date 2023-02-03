ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

fox56news.com

New ‘Classrooms on Wheels’ get rolling in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new way to learn is rolling into Lexington neighborhoods for Kentucky’s youngest students. Concerning numbers came out last month showing less than half of incoming kindergartners in Fayette schools have the basic developmental skills they are expected to have at that point in childhood, so this new initiative is going into neighborhoods to offer a fun way to turn that around.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

3 Louisville coffee shops accused of violating fair labor act

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Louisville coffee shops have been accused of violating federal laws. Heine Brothers, Please & Thank You and Sunergos Coffee are accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. The U.S. Department of Labor claims the coffee shops allowed managers to keep a portion of tips...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have confirmed the city’s first homicide of 2023. They say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on Toner Street near the Dunbar Community Center just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The victim died at the scene. His grandmother, Andre Maxberry, first...
LEXINGTON, KY
agdaily.com

JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant

A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Elizabethtown getting 10 new traffic roundabouts

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown, get ready for a whole lot of roundabouts. A big road safety construction project is supposed to be starting in the city soon that will add 10 roundabouts to the area. Learn about roundabout safety in the player above. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting 2-year-old multiple times

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested an Elizabethtown woman who is accused of hitting a 2-year-old girl multiple times at a grocery store. Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an incident that occurred on Monday night. According to an arrest...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a Louisville woman accused of injuring a 10-year-old boy after hitting him multiple times with a miniature baseball bat. Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, police were called to...
LOUISVILLE, KY

