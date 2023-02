KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Western Michigan hockey team stayed hot this past weekend in Duluth, grabbing a pair of games from the Bulldogs. The Broncos won 3-2 in overtime on Friday before leaving town with a 4-1 victory on Saturday. The squad has now won nine of its last 10 games and sits in second place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC).

