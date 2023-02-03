Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
USC Football: The Trojans' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of USC's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
fishduck.com
Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10
It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
uclabruins.com
Bruins Down Sun Devils, 82-63
LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women's Basketball (18-6, 7-5 Pac-12) defeated Arizona State (7-16, 0-12 Pac-12) on Sunday in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. The Bruins' 19-point win is the largest margin of victory in conference play. Charisma Osborne had a team-high 23 points for UCLA, her highest point total...
Video: Worst College Basketball Loss Of Season Is Going Viral
The worst college basketball loss of the season happened on Saturday. Pepperdine topped Portland, 94-93, in truly wild fashion on Saturday. The game was won following a wild tip-in play as time expired, but the sequences leading up to that moment were even crazier. "This is a ...
247Sports
Transfer Evaluation: All-SEC guard Ethan White poised to reload USC interior
Florida’s offensive line put together a solid 2022 season for the Gators. Lincoln Riley and Josh Henson clearly noticed as the Trojans snagged not one but two standouts from Florida’s offensive front. USC added Florida’s highest-graded lineman in Michael Tarquin. That set them up with a great option at right tackle, but USC still needed to replace All-American Andrew Vorhees at the left guard position.
Boys’ Basketball CIF-SS Brackets Announced
The CIF Southern Section boys’ basketball brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, with five Long Beach teams making the postseason. St. Anthony, Jordan, Long Beach Poly, Lakewood, and Wilson will all compete in games starting on Wednesday, with the Moore League champion Panthers hosting the only home game in Long Beach that night. Teams that advance would play a second round game on Friday.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Los Angeles
You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
ETOnline.com
Biggest Fashion Moments - 2023 GRAMMYs
Check out the 2023 GRAMMYs' biggest fashion moments. The awards took place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of...
Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting
Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
