Miami football OC candidate Jason Candle proven talent devoloper
Toledo head coach Jason Candle who has emerged as a top candidate to be the offensive coordinator for the Miami football program is a proven talent developer. In seven seasons as the head coach at Toledo Candle has a 54-32 record. Candle recently signed a contract extension and turned Miami down last year as OC.
bgsufalcons.com
Furness and Neuman Earn Another Doubles Win in Sunday Loss to Spartans
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Bowling Green Falcons dropped a Sunday (Feb. 5) match to the Michigan State Spartans, 7-0. Lucy Furness and Hannah Neuman paired for a 6-3 doubles win over Charlotte Gisclon and Makenna Martinez, taking the victory at the No. 2 spot. The duo, who earned MAC Doubles Team of the Week on Jan. 26, improves to 4-2 this season. They are 3-0 when playing in the No. 2 spot. As a team, Bowling Green is 5-1 in the No. 2 singles spot, Eloise Saraty and Maru Poppe played in the No. 1 spot for the first time this season, falling 6-4 to Liisa Vehvilainen and Ayshe Can in a hard-fought match. Furness nearly knocked off Marley Lambert in No. 2 singles, answering a first-set loss with a second-set win before falling in the tiebreaker, 11-9. BGSU is now 1-5 on the season, with MSU standing at 3-2.
bgsufalcons.com
BGSU Women’s Golf Hosts Falcon Florida Classic in Florida to Commence Spring Schedule
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - The Bowling Green women's golf team opens the spring portion of its schedule on Monday and Tuesday as it hosts the Falcon Florida Classic at the Royal Lakes Golf Course. The par-72, 6,069-yard course is in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. The first 36 holes will be played...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Boys Basketball Roundup For February 3, 2023
ARCHBOLD – Luc Borojevich nailed five three-pointers, made nine free throws and poured in 28 points to lead Swanton (14-4, 2-3 NWOAL) past Archbold 56-44 at The Thunderdome. Hayden Callicotte hit two treys of his own and had 10 markers on the night. Cade Brenner netted 17 for the Bluestreaks (9-9, 3-2) and Chase Miller added 10.
13abc.com
Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo
Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
Girl shot at east Toledo apartment complex, in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway Monday night at an apartment complex in east Toledo. The victim, who Toledo police say is a "juvenile female," was taken to the hospital from the 600 block of Leach Avenue. She is in critical condition, according to police. Her name and exact age have not been released.
TPD: Vehicle shot at, crashes in west Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 25, 2023. Police responded to a call for shots fired in west Toledo on Saturday at approximately 9:15 p.m. They spoke with two residents who said they had been shot at while driving.
One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
13abc.com
TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue. Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off. The occupants added that they...
wosu.org
Ohio parents accused of using neo-Nazi lesson plan during homeschooling
An Ohio couple has been identified as leaders of the neo-Nazi “Dissident Homeschool” Telegram channel, distributing lesson plans to 2,400 members. We’ll discuss how these groups operate and the investigation into their activities by the Ohio Department of Education. VICE reported that Logan and Katja Lawrence of...
bgindependentmedia.org
West Wooster work continues; East Wooster roundabout on deck for later this year
Motorists in Bowling Green have become accustomed to finding their preferred westbound detours as construction on West Wooster Street continues into its fifth month. But when the West Wooster project is completed, drivers will have to find new detours around East Wooster Street, when a roundabout will be constructed at Campbell Hill Road.
13abc.com
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Ye Olde Durty Bird
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -If you’re looking for great food, fun, and atmosphere, look no further than Ye Olde Durty Bird. “My sister and I opened up Ye Olde Durty Bird in 2012,” explained co-owner Julie Ketterman. “It’s an old historical building, We’re right in the heart of downtown. Obviously, we’re right across from the Mud Hens.” The restaurant is known for it’s unique food creations and extensive menu. Ketterman says they have anything and everything to suit your food mood.
thevillagereporter.com
Temporary Road Closure Near Delta
State Route 109, south of Delta between County Rd D and E will be shut down for approximately three hours to clean up an overturned semi. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com
Kroger Enters Clinical Trials
Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has established its clinical trial site network in conjunction with Kroger's first trial in active recruitment for colorectal cancer gut and immune health observation. Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has established its clinical trial site network and...
hometownstations.com
Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
Stellantis hiring event set for Feb. 10
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and Ohio Means Jobs are hosting a Stellantis hiring event next week. The event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, at the Lucas County Shared Services Building at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
13abc.com
TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
OnlyInYourState
You’ll Swear You’re Dining In A European Bistro When You Visit This Cafe In Small Town Ohio
Ohio has made many proud contributions to our country’s culinary culture, including amazing German food (and the largest Oktoberfest in the country), killer ales, the crave-worthy breakfast staple that is goetta, Cincinnati-style chili, and ice cream that Oprah enthusiastically deemed one of her favorite things. The Buckeye State has strong German, Polish, and Italian roots, the proof of which can be found in numerous delicious restaurants across the state. But fine French dining… in small-town Ohio? That’s wholly unexpected, but exactly what you’ll discover at The Clay Pot, a European-style bistro in Bowling Green, Ohio.
