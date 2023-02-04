ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Warmer Sunday for New Jersey, tracking potential storm for next weekend

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the worst of the cold is over and temperatures will be warming up this week.

NEW: Temperatures will slowly warm up as we head into Sunday. Subfreezing temperatures and wind chills to start our week with a few snowflakes or raindrops with milder temps in the 40s by the afternoon.

NEXT: A big warmup in place for the workweek with high temperatures in the 40s and lower-50s. Rain chances move in Thursday with a small chance of snow as things currently stand for the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Low temperatures in the 20s, but things will steady or get slightly warmer into the morning with increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A few sprinkles or snowflakes to start the day, turning mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the afternoon in the 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s to near 30.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: I ncreasing clouds. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a shower chance. Highs near 50 and lows near 40.

