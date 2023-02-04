Warmer Sunday for New Jersey, tracking potential storm for next weekend

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the worst of the cold is over and temperatures will be warming up this week.

NEW: Temperatures will slowly warm up as we head into Sunday. Subfreezing temperatures and wind chills to start our week with a few snowflakes or raindrops with milder temps in the 40s by the afternoon.

NEXT: A big warmup in place for the workweek with high temperatures in the 40s and lower-50s. Rain chances move in Thursday with a small chance of snow as things currently stand for the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Low temperatures in the 20s, but things will steady or get slightly warmer into the morning with increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A few sprinkles or snowflakes to start the day, turning mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the afternoon in the 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s to near 30.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: I ncreasing clouds. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a shower chance. Highs near 50 and lows near 40.