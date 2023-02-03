Read full article on original website
State Street Increases Position in DTE Energy (DTE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.04MM shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE). This represents 5.18% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 9.48MM shares and 4.93% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Vector Group (VGR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.41MM shares of Vector Group Ltd (VGR). This represents 13.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 20.49MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Hudson Executive Capital Cuts Stake in Akoya BioSciences (AKYA)
Fintel reports that Hudson Executive Capital has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.89MM shares of Akoya BioSciences, Inc. (AKYA). This represents 4.99% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 2, 2022 they reported 2.45MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in...
Jennison Associates Increases Position in Summit Hotel Properties (INN)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.73MM shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2014 they reported 2.80MM shares and 3.30% of the company, an increase in...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Baharaff Allen Increases Position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
Fintel reports that Baharaff Allen has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.56MM shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD). This represents 17.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.41MM shares and 16.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in American Woodmark (AMWD)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.71MM shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD). This represents 4.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 6.54% of the company, a decrease...
Peridot Acquisition Sponsor Cuts Stake in Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY)
Fintel reports that Peridot Acquisition Sponsor has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.26MM shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). This represents 4.69% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.71MM shares and 5.75% of the company, a decrease in...
Richardson Edward J Cuts Stake in Richardson Electronics (RELL)
Fintel reports that Richardson Edward J has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.09MM shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL). This represents 14.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.12MM shares and 15.60% of the company, a decrease in...
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
Jennison Associates Cuts Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.28MM shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.19MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Applied Materials (AMAT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 69.25MM shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 71.87MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Best Buy (BBY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.39MM shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 21.87MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Blacksheep Fund Management Cuts Stake in Tucows (TCX)
Fintel reports that Blacksheep Fund Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.98MM shares of Tucows, Inc. (TCX). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 20, 2022 they reported 1.15MM shares and 10.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
Scapa James Ralph Updates Holdings in Altair Engineering (ALTR)
Fintel reports that Scapa James Ralph has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.35MM shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR). This represents 24.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 17.34MM shares and 25.50% of the company, an increase in...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
