Albany, NY

schenectadygov.com

Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced

2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) 2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) by: Sara Rizzo Posted: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:08 AM EST Updated: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:09 AM EST SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants. Those who sampled at least 10 soups could vote on their favorite.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue alert declared in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building. Richard LaJoy, the Director of Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance says this […]
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Albany school closed due to water pressure, discoloration issue

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to school officials, William S. Hackett Middle School is closed on Monday due to a water issue. The district says there is a lack of pressure and some discoloration. They say they are working with the city to determine the cause of the problem.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region

Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows

Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Capital Region warming stations and homeless shelters

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Here are a list of warming stations and homeless shelters around the Capital Region:. Bethesda House 834 State Street Schenectady, NY 12307 Friday – Sunday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady, NY 12305 Friday...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

City Mission patrols streets to locate homeless during extreme cold

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With dangerous temperatures Friday night, the City Mission in Schenectady patrolled the city’s streets in an attempt to help those who need it most. The organization using a van, fully stocked with supplies, to bring people to shelter if needed. “Tonight is life and death,” said Michael Saccocio, the Executive Director […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York

If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
COBLESKILL, NY
NYS Music

MVP Arena in Albany Sets new Record for net Operating Profits in 2022

MVP Arena in Albany ended 2022 with a record breaking net profit of $2,321,245, the most since the venue opened in 1990, then named the Knickerbocker Arena. Albany County officials announced the record breaking net profits for the venue last week, with the previous record being in 2000 with a profit of $2,188,761. In 2022, MVP Arena presented 106 events with an attendance of 434,277. Some of the top acts that came to the venue include John Mayer, Journey, Korn, Slipknot, Roger Waters, Cody Johnson, My Chemical Romance, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, Judas Priest, and more. Family favorite events included Disney On Ice and the Harlem Globetrotters, and for the first time ever, AEW made their Albany debut to a crowd of professional wrestling fans.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments

Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY

