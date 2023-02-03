Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
StreetSoldiers Schenectady asking for footwear donations
All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes are accepted.
Ballston Spa appoints new superintendent
The Board of Education announced Dr. Gianleo Duca as the next superintendent of schools. This appointment comes after Dr. Duca began as the interim superintendent in September 2022.
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.
Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced
2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) 2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) by: Sara Rizzo Posted: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:08 AM EST Updated: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:09 AM EST SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants. Those who sampled at least 10 soups could vote on their favorite.
Lark Street Mercantile in Albany closing after 3 years
Lark Street Mercantile, located at 262 Lark Street in Albany, is set to close after three years in business. Owner Tamara White made the announcement in a Facebook post on February 1.
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building. Richard LaJoy, the Director of Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance says this […]
Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
Albany school closed due to water pressure, discoloration issue
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to school officials, William S. Hackett Middle School is closed on Monday due to a water issue. The district says there is a lack of pressure and some discoloration. They say they are working with the city to determine the cause of the problem.
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
Albany’s 10 Best Sumptuous Brunch Restaurants You Need To Try
Brunch: It's basically breakfast, just a little bit later. But nonetheless delightful!. When it comes to going out to eat, some prefer lunch, some prefer dinner. Some prefer breakfast. But there is this magical timezone in between Breakfast and lunch, especially on the weekends. Mimosas anyone?. Yes, we are talking...
Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows
Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
Capital Region warming stations and homeless shelters
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Here are a list of warming stations and homeless shelters around the Capital Region:. Bethesda House 834 State Street Schenectady, NY 12307 Friday – Sunday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady, NY 12305 Friday...
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.
City Mission patrols streets to locate homeless during extreme cold
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With dangerous temperatures Friday night, the City Mission in Schenectady patrolled the city’s streets in an attempt to help those who need it most. The organization using a van, fully stocked with supplies, to bring people to shelter if needed. “Tonight is life and death,” said Michael Saccocio, the Executive Director […]
Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York
If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
Guilderland restaurant reopening under new ownership
Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening with Cafe Calabria II.
MVP Arena in Albany Sets new Record for net Operating Profits in 2022
MVP Arena in Albany ended 2022 with a record breaking net profit of $2,321,245, the most since the venue opened in 1990, then named the Knickerbocker Arena. Albany County officials announced the record breaking net profits for the venue last week, with the previous record being in 2000 with a profit of $2,188,761. In 2022, MVP Arena presented 106 events with an attendance of 434,277. Some of the top acts that came to the venue include John Mayer, Journey, Korn, Slipknot, Roger Waters, Cody Johnson, My Chemical Romance, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, Judas Priest, and more. Family favorite events included Disney On Ice and the Harlem Globetrotters, and for the first time ever, AEW made their Albany debut to a crowd of professional wrestling fans.
Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments
Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
