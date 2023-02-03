ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney intersection closing begins Feb. 7

Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Watson Drive and 19th Street in Kearney, starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, for construction of new roundabout near what will be the new Interstate 35 and 19th street interchange. "As part of this work, 19th Street will be closed at Paddock Drive...
KEARNEY, MO
kchi.com

Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Contegra completes largest distribution facility at Liberty Commerce Center

One-million-square-foot facility is fifth to emerge at 337-acre industrial park since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
LIBERTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car

A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
KEARNEY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Guilford Pair Injured in Nodaway County Crash Saturday

Two Guilford residents suffered injuries in a Nodaway County crash Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 6:26 Saturday morning on U.S. 71, just over five miles south of Maryville, as 72-year-old Galen L. Gregory drove northbound. Troopers say another northbound vehicle driven by 20-year-old...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Price Chopper stores to close departments early Super Bowl Sunday

Local Cosentino’s Price Chopper locations in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will close perishable departments in the stores early on Sunday, Feb. 12, so staff can enjoy watching and cheering on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Kearney store is located in the Shoppes at Kearney at 701 Watson...
KEARNEY, MO
kchi.com

Two Jail Booking For Livingston County

Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Bethany man charged with stealing after being accused of unethical business practices

Bethany, MO: A Bethany man has been taken into custody on multiple felony stealing charges after being accused of unethical business practices across multiple counties. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department issued an affidavit alleging 28-year old Wyatt Wigal contracted with the victim to construct a structure in Harrison County on February 22, 2022. The statement says Wigal accepted a check for $3,900 as a deposit and then cashed the check, but never started work on the property. In the eleven months since the check was cashed, law enforcement says that Wigal has not completed any work nor returned the money. Wigal was arrested and taken into the custody of the Harrison County Jail.
BETHANY, MO
kmaland.com

Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri

Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
kchi.com

Grease Fire Early Friday Morning

A report of a grease fire summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to 228 Herriman early Friday morning. The call was received at about 4:34 am and the firefighters arrived on the scene in two minutes. The dispatch was told the occupant wanted firefighters to check and make sure a fire was “all the way out.” A pan was found on the porch at the address, and the pan contained smoldering hot ash.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy