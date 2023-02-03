Bethany, MO: A Bethany man has been taken into custody on multiple felony stealing charges after being accused of unethical business practices across multiple counties. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department issued an affidavit alleging 28-year old Wyatt Wigal contracted with the victim to construct a structure in Harrison County on February 22, 2022. The statement says Wigal accepted a check for $3,900 as a deposit and then cashed the check, but never started work on the property. In the eleven months since the check was cashed, law enforcement says that Wigal has not completed any work nor returned the money. Wigal was arrested and taken into the custody of the Harrison County Jail.

