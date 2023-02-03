Read full article on original website
Dispensaries, customers react to legalized recreational cannabis sales
Medical marijuana dispensaries received emails from the Missouri Department of Health on Friday morning saying their comprehensive licenses have been approved.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney intersection closing begins Feb. 7
Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Watson Drive and 19th Street in Kearney, starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, for construction of new roundabout near what will be the new Interstate 35 and 19th street interchange. "As part of this work, 19th Street will be closed at Paddock Drive...
kchi.com
Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
Man drowned Monday after falling through ice on Shawnee Mission Park Lake
A 21-year-old man drowned Monday after falling through ice on Shawnee Mission Park Lake near the lake's dog park
Why advocates say Missourians should still get a medical marijuana card
Recreational marijuana sales began Friday across Missouri, but advocates still say cannabis users should consider getting a medical card.
Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
Illinois Business Journal
Contegra completes largest distribution facility at Liberty Commerce Center
One-million-square-foot facility is fifth to emerge at 337-acre industrial park since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car
A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
northwestmoinfo.com
Guilford Pair Injured in Nodaway County Crash Saturday
Two Guilford residents suffered injuries in a Nodaway County crash Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 6:26 Saturday morning on U.S. 71, just over five miles south of Maryville, as 72-year-old Galen L. Gregory drove northbound. Troopers say another northbound vehicle driven by 20-year-old...
mycouriertribune.com
Price Chopper stores to close departments early Super Bowl Sunday
Local Cosentino’s Price Chopper locations in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will close perishable departments in the stores early on Sunday, Feb. 12, so staff can enjoy watching and cheering on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Kearney store is located in the Shoppes at Kearney at 701 Watson...
Missouri couple hospitalized after rear-end crash
NODAWAY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 6:30a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Sage C. Scanlan, 20, Bolckow, was northbound on U.S. 71 five and one half miles south of Maryville. The Jeep rear-ended...
Walmart stores in Kansas, Missouri impacted by national recall of sausage products
A recall on thousands of pounds of sausage products is impacting Walmart stores in the Kansas City area.
KMBC.com
Police arrest man wanted for several crimes in Jackson County, Cass County
BELTON, Mo. — Police in Belton and Kansas City apprehended a suspect last week accused of committing multiple crimes in Jackson and Cass Counties. Thyon L. Williams was charged in Cass County with first-degree robbery. He was charged in Jackson County with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts...
kchi.com
Two Jail Booking For Livingston County
Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany man charged with stealing after being accused of unethical business practices
Bethany, MO: A Bethany man has been taken into custody on multiple felony stealing charges after being accused of unethical business practices across multiple counties. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department issued an affidavit alleging 28-year old Wyatt Wigal contracted with the victim to construct a structure in Harrison County on February 22, 2022. The statement says Wigal accepted a check for $3,900 as a deposit and then cashed the check, but never started work on the property. In the eleven months since the check was cashed, law enforcement says that Wigal has not completed any work nor returned the money. Wigal was arrested and taken into the custody of the Harrison County Jail.
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
kmaland.com
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri
Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles near US 40 Hwy
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. —Independence police are investigating after a pedestrian struck was struck by multiple vehicles in Independence.
kchi.com
Grease Fire Early Friday Morning
A report of a grease fire summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to 228 Herriman early Friday morning. The call was received at about 4:34 am and the firefighters arrived on the scene in two minutes. The dispatch was told the occupant wanted firefighters to check and make sure a fire was “all the way out.” A pan was found on the porch at the address, and the pan contained smoldering hot ash.
