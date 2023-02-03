Read full article on original website
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
LSU Priority Target Announces College Decision
Tigers will continue their pursuit of the two-way superstar, keep foot on the gas.
New Alabama offensive coordinator’s connection to LSU Tigers
On Friday, Alabama hired an offensive coordinator with some ties to the LSU Tigers. Additionally, Tommy Rees’s move to Tuscaloosa significantly impacts LSU’s upcoming football season. LSU Tigers fans are surprised to learn that Tommy Rees departed his alma mater to join Nick Saban’s staff. Rees replaces Bill...
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
LED announces state's top manufacturers, here are the winners
Louisiana Economic Development announced the 2022 Lantern Award winners, which go to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing. Area winners are D&T Crawfish in Abbeville, Swamp Dragon in Baton Rouge, Cospolich in Destrehan and MECO in Mandeville. Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and...
Port of South Louisiana discloses appraisal on Avondale Global Gateway
The Port of South Louisiana looks to pay almost a half billion dollars for the Avondale Global Gateway, the former Avondale Shipyard.
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
Houma native returns to lead St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church is pleased to announce the Rev. Jim Morrison has accepted the call to serve as rector/priest. Rev. Morrison, a Houma native with longstanding ties to the community, has been rector at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in New Orleans for eight years. Following an 18-plus-month search, St. Matthew’s vestry (leadership) extended an offer to the Rev. Morrison in December 2022.
LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2023-25 Hunting Reg NOI Regarding Deer and Turkey Tags
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted amendments to the 2023-25 hunting regulation notices of intent that say deer and turkey tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. The action came during the commission’s February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable
Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells
BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
NOLA-based LA National Guard unit to deploy to Middle East for classified operation
The Louisiana National Guard held a deployment ceremony Friday in New Orleans. The 140-plus soldiers of the 3673 Support Maintenance Company (part of the 139TH Regional Support Group) – based in New Orleans – will deploy in aid of the Army’s Operation Spartan Shield. The event was at the World War II Museum in the Crescent City. Captain Mitchel Dougherty is the company Commander…
Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help
While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
Accountant pleads guilty to misappropriating funds from Louisiana-based band
The former accountant for a Louisiana-based band pled guilty on Feb. 1 to misappropriating funds from the band's bank accounts.
Haunted Houma Tunnel—Motorists See Ghosts
Not only is there a tunnel in Houma, LA—It's a haunted tunnel!
The Carnival Glory is leaving New Orleans for good. Here's the plan for the cruise ship.
Carnival Cruise Line is changing its ships that sail from New Orleans, starting next year. The Carnival Glory will be leaving New Orleans for good, spokesperson Matt Lupoli said Monday. It will be replaced by the Carnival Liberty, which he said is the same class ship with similar capacity. The...
