Thibodaux, LA

FanSided

New Alabama offensive coordinator’s connection to LSU Tigers

On Friday, Alabama hired an offensive coordinator with some ties to the LSU Tigers. Additionally, Tommy Rees’s move to Tuscaloosa significantly impacts LSU’s upcoming football season. LSU Tigers fans are surprised to learn that Tommy Rees departed his alma mater to join Nick Saban’s staff. Rees replaces Bill...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NOLA.com

LED announces state's top manufacturers, here are the winners

Louisiana Economic Development announced the 2022 Lantern Award winners, which go to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing. Area winners are D&T Crawfish in Abbeville, Swamp Dragon in Baton Rouge, Cospolich in Destrehan and MECO in Mandeville. Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up

Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Houma native returns to lead St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church is pleased to announce the Rev. Jim Morrison has accepted the call to serve as rector/priest. Rev. Morrison, a Houma native with longstanding ties to the community, has been rector at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in New Orleans for eight years. Following an 18-plus-month search, St. Matthew’s vestry (leadership) extended an offer to the Rev. Morrison in December 2022.
HOUMA, LA
tourcounsel.com

Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable

Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
GONZALES, LA
oilmanmagazine.com

LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
MANDEVILLE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

NOLA-based LA National Guard unit to deploy to Middle East for classified operation

The Louisiana National Guard held a deployment ceremony Friday in New Orleans. The 140-plus soldiers of the 3673 Support Maintenance Company (part of the 139TH Regional Support Group) – based in New Orleans – will deploy in aid of the Army’s Operation Spartan Shield. The event was at the World War II Museum in the Crescent City. Captain Mitchel Dougherty is the company Commander…
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help

While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Community Policy