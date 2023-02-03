Read full article on original website
Basketball World Reacts To Indiana's Court Storming Decision
The home fans in Bloomington rushed the court at Assembly Hall after Indiana's upset win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday night. While taking down the top-ranked team in the nation is certainly a big deal, some are questioning whether or not the Hoosier fans should have rushed the court — considering ...
1017thepoint.com
LOCAL EMPLOYER ANNOUNCES MAJOR LAYOFFS
(Eaton, OH)--A large number of layoffs will be finalized Wednesday at a major Whitewater Valley employer. Silfex in Eaton has already begun the layoffs. Here’s one employee who asked to remain anonymous: "Not everyone had any notice. Some people worked a full shift. Then, at the end of the shift, they got pulled aside and walked out the door." The specific number of people to be laid off in Eaton has not been released. Silfex issued a statement saying that the layoffs are the result of recent trade restrictions limiting the ability to do business with China. Silfex employs 419 people in Eaton.
OnlyInYourState
Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants
In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
Coroner identifies man crushed to death by door at Milford manufacturing plant
Union Township police said first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Round Bottom Road for an employee who was trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men arrested in West Virginia drug bust
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two men are now behind bars after a drug bust in the county Friday. Deputies say that Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati, OH were arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Deputies in Goodman Hollow on several charges.
Fox 19
Inmate serving life for ‘brutally strangling’ ex-girlfriend dead in apparent suicide
TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An inmate at the Lebanon Correctional Institution who was serving a life sentence without parole for the 2019 murder of his ex-girlfriend is dead in an apparent suicide, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office. Brandon Ivy, 30, was found hanging Tuesday at the...
How did a woman who has disabilities get her throat cut in a Fairfield facility?
A woman with profound disabilities had her throat slashed in a Fairfield facility. The incident happened in 2021. The woman's father is suing Takoda Trails, the facility where his daughter lives.
Indy mother shot to death after answering door, found by 9-year-old daughter, per family
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Brittany Allen, 33, was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room. “She […]
Father dead, son injured after tractor accident in Preble County
A New Paris man is dead and his 7-year-old son is injured after a crash involving a tractor on Sunday.
WKRC
Wendy's is bringing back a popular Frosty flavor
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The restaurant chain Wendy's has announced its vanilla Frosty will return. Wendy's shortly replaced the vanilla Frosty with a peppermint flavor for the holiday season. The chocolate Frosty was first added to the Wendy's menu in 1969, while the vanilla was added in 2006.
Comedian shot by husband of woman he was having affair with: Court docs
Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving "Bob & Tom" comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and an Indiana woman.
