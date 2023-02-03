ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LOCAL EMPLOYER ANNOUNCES MAJOR LAYOFFS

(Eaton, OH)--A large number of layoffs will be finalized Wednesday at a major Whitewater Valley employer. Silfex in Eaton has already begun the layoffs. Here’s one employee who asked to remain anonymous: "Not everyone had any notice. Some people worked a full shift. Then, at the end of the shift, they got pulled aside and walked out the door." The specific number of people to be laid off in Eaton has not been released. Silfex issued a statement saying that the layoffs are the result of recent trade restrictions limiting the ability to do business with China. Silfex employs 419 people in Eaton.
EATON, OH
OnlyInYourState

Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants

In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Two men arrested in West Virginia drug bust

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two men are now behind bars after a drug bust in the county Friday. Deputies say that Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati, OH were arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Deputies in Goodman Hollow on several charges.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WKRC

Wendy's is bringing back a popular Frosty flavor

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The restaurant chain Wendy's has announced its vanilla Frosty will return. Wendy's shortly replaced the vanilla Frosty with a peppermint flavor for the holiday season. The chocolate Frosty was first added to the Wendy's menu in 1969, while the vanilla was added in 2006.
CINCINNATI, OH

