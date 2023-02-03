ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
WKRG News 5

Feb. 4 marks Rosa Parks’ 110th birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Well-known Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks would be 110 years old on Saturday, Feb. 4. Parks was on a bus in Montgomery, Ala. on Dec. 1, 1955, when she refused to give up her seat to a white man. She was arrested, which sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott. That boycott is […]
matadornetwork.com

How To Experience The Rich Black History of Montgomery, Alabama

Black Americans have an intricate tapestry in American history that is often whitewashed, erased, or forgotten. We hear about prominent leaders who decided to stand up against racism, segregation, and injustice, but truthfully, there are many unsung heroes who have bravely sacrificed. Montgomery, Alabama, is often referenced as the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement — and rightfully so — but the city’s influence in justice extends beyond movements like the Freedom Rides and Montgomery Boycott. On a recent trip to this city steeped in legacy and activism, I had an intimate lesson in Black history that will leave any novice or veteran learner enriched, enlightened, and empowered.
WSFA

MPS to hold sophomore parent meeting Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents of sophomores attending one of Montgomery’s public schools will have the opportunity to ask questions about the ACT, dual enrollment and more. According to MPS, a meeting is being held at Brew Tech Magnet High School on Monday at 6 p.m. During the meeting,...
WSFA

Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery. The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.
AL.com

You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South

Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
alabamanews.net

MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday

There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
Auburn Plainsman

Six things from the Board of Trustees meeting you need to know about

As the Auburn University Board of Trustees met on Friday in Montgomery, several topics directly relating to students and the Auburn family were discussed. Whether it was athletic facility upgrades or the creation of an entirely new degree, a lot of ground was covered. Here’s what you need to know.
elmoreautauganews.com

See Updated Gospel Events Calendar for Our Area

SAT – FEB 11 – 6 pm – The second annual Jeff Lanier Memorial singing will be held at Central Baptist Church, 3545 Central Road, Central. Special guests will be the Dixie Echoes and Bob Sellers. Call Mark Lanier at 318-613-4950 for more information. SUN – Feb...
alabamanews.net

Prattville, Millbrook hold annual Mardi Gras parades

Mardi Gras season is officially underway in the River Region. The cities of Prattville and Millbrook held its annual Mardi Gras celebrations and parades Saturday. The City of Prattville held its parade downtown, and this year, the city honored area meteorologists as grand marshals for the hardwork they did on the January 12 tornado coverage.
WSFA

Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
alreporter.com

At least 11 confirmed dead in Alabama prisons in January

The seal of the Alabama Department of Corrections. Yet another incarcerated individual has been confirmed dead in an Alabama Department of Corrections facility, with now 11 deaths in state custody for January. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Friday that Roderick Demarcus Lee, a 33-year-old incarcerated man...
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
apr.org

Lost and Found Facebook page to help Selma tornado victims find missing items

A Facebook group is helping reconnect storm victims with lost belongings after last month’s deadly tornadoes in Alabama. It’s called the “Missing Items, Documents, Photos from Alabama Tornados.” The group is open to anyone who has found an item. Or anyone looking for possessions after the recent storms across the state. Group creator Lori Rikard encourages those living or hunting in the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for lost items.
WSFA

Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday. According to police, Raviteja Goli, 23, is charged in the death of Akhil Sai Manhankali, 25. The charge is related to an incident on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. on the Eastern Boulevard. Police say...
WSFA

Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents. According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

