Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
WSFA
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
Feb. 4 marks Rosa Parks’ 110th birthday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Well-known Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks would be 110 years old on Saturday, Feb. 4. Parks was on a bus in Montgomery, Ala. on Dec. 1, 1955, when she refused to give up her seat to a white man. She was arrested, which sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott. That boycott is […]
matadornetwork.com
How To Experience The Rich Black History of Montgomery, Alabama
Black Americans have an intricate tapestry in American history that is often whitewashed, erased, or forgotten. We hear about prominent leaders who decided to stand up against racism, segregation, and injustice, but truthfully, there are many unsung heroes who have bravely sacrificed. Montgomery, Alabama, is often referenced as the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement — and rightfully so — but the city’s influence in justice extends beyond movements like the Freedom Rides and Montgomery Boycott. On a recent trip to this city steeped in legacy and activism, I had an intimate lesson in Black history that will leave any novice or veteran learner enriched, enlightened, and empowered.
WSFA
MPS to hold sophomore parent meeting Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents of sophomores attending one of Montgomery’s public schools will have the opportunity to ask questions about the ACT, dual enrollment and more. According to MPS, a meeting is being held at Brew Tech Magnet High School on Monday at 6 p.m. During the meeting,...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery. The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.
Claudette Colvin Was a Catalyst In the Civil Rights Movement — Where Is She Now?
The Montgomery bus boycott is often synonymous with American activist Rosa Parks. However, civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin preceded her. In March 1955, nine months before Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man, 15-year-old Colvin did the same thing. Now 83 years old, Colvin’s courageous actions...
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
alabamanews.net
MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday
There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
‘Selma’s Still Here’: New single by Alabama musicians raises money for tornado relief
A group of Alabama musicians has released a single to raise money for tornado relief in Selma. They’re using their talents to help folks affected by a devastating storm that slammed into the historic city on Jan. 12, cutting a wide swath of destruction through the downtown area. “Selma’s...
Auburn Plainsman
Six things from the Board of Trustees meeting you need to know about
As the Auburn University Board of Trustees met on Friday in Montgomery, several topics directly relating to students and the Auburn family were discussed. Whether it was athletic facility upgrades or the creation of an entirely new degree, a lot of ground was covered. Here’s what you need to know.
elmoreautauganews.com
See Updated Gospel Events Calendar for Our Area
SAT – FEB 11 – 6 pm – The second annual Jeff Lanier Memorial singing will be held at Central Baptist Church, 3545 Central Road, Central. Special guests will be the Dixie Echoes and Bob Sellers. Call Mark Lanier at 318-613-4950 for more information. SUN – Feb...
alabamanews.net
Prattville, Millbrook hold annual Mardi Gras parades
Mardi Gras season is officially underway in the River Region. The cities of Prattville and Millbrook held its annual Mardi Gras celebrations and parades Saturday. The City of Prattville held its parade downtown, and this year, the city honored area meteorologists as grand marshals for the hardwork they did on the January 12 tornado coverage.
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
alreporter.com
At least 11 confirmed dead in Alabama prisons in January
The seal of the Alabama Department of Corrections. Yet another incarcerated individual has been confirmed dead in an Alabama Department of Corrections facility, with now 11 deaths in state custody for January. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Friday that Roderick Demarcus Lee, a 33-year-old incarcerated man...
WSFA
Advocate, pediatrician react to study showing increased autism diagnosis rates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows autism diagnosis rates have tripled in the last 16 years. The study conducted by researchers from Rutgers University found children being diagnosed with autism tripled between 2000 and 2016. “I was not surprised at all...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — These empanadas and street tacos are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Jose Guevara is from El Salvador and has worked in a number of Mexican restaurants. So when it came time to open up a place of his own, he knew how to make it stand out from the rest. La Zona Rosa Hillwood Mexican Café in Montgomery offers a combination...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
apr.org
Lost and Found Facebook page to help Selma tornado victims find missing items
A Facebook group is helping reconnect storm victims with lost belongings after last month’s deadly tornadoes in Alabama. It’s called the “Missing Items, Documents, Photos from Alabama Tornados.” The group is open to anyone who has found an item. Or anyone looking for possessions after the recent storms across the state. Group creator Lori Rikard encourages those living or hunting in the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for lost items.
WSFA
Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday. According to police, Raviteja Goli, 23, is charged in the death of Akhil Sai Manhankali, 25. The charge is related to an incident on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. on the Eastern Boulevard. Police say...
WSFA
Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents. According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.
