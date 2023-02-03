Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Xcel Energy costs increase, residents curious where their money is being spent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While Xcel Energy bills have been rising, residents have been wondering where Xcel is spending its money. “I’m sure the millions of dollars they spend in a year would offset quite a few winter bills for people that are less fortunate than myself,” said Mike Chadwick, a viewer.
KJCT8
Tax benefits can potentially be sent directly to employees
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With just a touch of a button, employers can now send a statement with tax benefit information to their employees. Colorado Democrats have proposed a bill centered around making tax benefit information more accessible to working Coloradans. Representative Mary Young said many Coloradans don’t access...
Colorado care worker sentenced to 60 days in jail for assisted-living facility death
A care worker on duty the day Hazel Place died after being left unattended for six hours in 100-degree weather at a Grand Junction assisted living facility was sentenced to 60 days in county jail on Monday in Mesa County district court. Jamie Johnston, 32, was also sentenced to three...
nbc11news.com
Winter not over yet as more snowfall arrives tomorrow night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout this past week, temperatures have slowly warmed, and for today, in Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures sat in the upper to mid-30s. In addition, we saw plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day and getting into Saturday night into early Sunday morning; low temperatures will sit in the mid-20s for both locations.
KJCT8
Snow arrives Sunday night after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ve ended the week unseasonably warm beneath cloud-filtered sunshine. This weekend will feature some brighter occasions and some occasional periods of more clouds. Our Next Weather Maker. Before you check out for the weekend, you should know about our next weather maker. It will...
KJCT8
Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A hit-and-run has left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, reports came in that a vehicle had crashed in a building on the corner of Broadway and Monument Road. The Grand Junction Police Department arrived...
KRMG
Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus
Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges
A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail, each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
nbc11news.com
Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Police in Grand Junction say they were unable to find and arrest a felony menacing suspect Friday morning after raiding a home in the area of 32 1/8 and D Roads. Investigators report that one shot was fired inside the building, causing a woman and...
Brian Cohee is found guilty of all charges
Brian Cohee has been found guilty of all charges. Terri Cohee, the defendant's mother, shed tears of sadness when the verdict was read, and tears of happiness were shed by Warren's family because justice for the reading man has finally been served.
