The Seabrook of Hilton Head’s Fraser Health Center has been named one of the Top Four Nursing Homes in the State of South Carolina. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS), The Seabrook of Hilton Head’s Fraser Health Center received the CMS’s highest five-star rating and ranked the health center number four in the state.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO