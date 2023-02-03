Read full article on original website
Developer unveils plan for old Richmond theater
Originally built as the Bellevue Theater in 1937, the building was most recently a Masonic lodge for the local chapter of Grottoes International.
The Desserterie in Chesterfield reopens with new name and focus
Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar and Bistro is at 6161 Harbourside Centre Loop near Brandermill. The restaurant was formerly known as The Desserterie.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
South Central, Southwest Brunswick expansion completed in record time
Following only three short years, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC), along with its wholly owned subsidiary, EMPOWER Broadband (EMPOWER), is pleased to announce it has met its obligation in the Connect America Fund II (CAF-II) Auction to fully deploy fiber-to-the-premise in south central and southwest Brunswick County, which includes the communities of Ante, Gasburg, Powellton, Triplet, Valentines and Wyche. The CAF-II regulations allow their projects up to six years to complete.
Westbound lanes of West Broad Street closing in Scott’s Addition this weekend
According to the City of Richmond Department of Public Works, the westbound lanes of West Broad Street between North Sheppard Street and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Chesterfield, VSU celebrates Black History Month with performances, lectures and more
History is coming alive in Chesterfield County this month, thanks to a variety of programs offered by Virginia State University and the county during the 34th Black History Month Celebration.
Augusta Free Press
Spirit of Virginia award honors corporation focused on affordable housing, support
The first Spirit of the Virginia award in 2023 was presented to the Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation, a metro area community development organization focused on cultivating housing and financial self-sufficiency for primarily Black, Hispanic and women-led households. The mission for the Richmond-based corporation is to build viable, thriving...
NBC12
Proposed bill in Virginia General Assembly targets catalytic converter black market
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At Midas of Richmond on West Broad Street, owner Mark Smith says he’s noticed a decline in the number of people coming in with a very loud problem. “There were times when we were seeing them every day, so that’s obviously not exact science, but antidotally it sure looks that way,” said Smith.
cbs19news
Proposed bill amends law on photo speed monitoring devices
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A bill is currently in committee in Richmond as an amendment to allow state-wide photo speed monitoring devices. Current law only has photo speed monitoring devices for highway work zones and school crossing zones. This bill would allow authorities in any locality to authorize local law-enforcement agencies to place and operate photo speed monitoring devices in certain locations, provided that the highway has a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or more.
Richmond School Board overturned 92% of recommendations to expel students
Last year, the committee heard 46 cases. Board members voted to uphold the administration's recommendation to expel a student for four of those cases.
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.
Richmond VA- Cold rainy weather along with a growing homeless population and a shortage of shelter beds left the homeless seeking a warm place to sleep to turn to the bus station located on Arthur Ashe Blvd. for shelter and safety.
Richmond residents calls for safety after second pedestrian accident in one week on VCU campus
A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car on VCU's campus on Thursday evening. This happened just one week after another pedestrian crash on campus resulted in a student's death.
What you learn in the Black History Museum: 'Black history is America's history'
Virginia-native Dr. Carter G. Woodson founded a history week before it was expanded for the entire month of February in 1926.
Richmond doctor works to erase stigma around Alzheimer's in Black communities
According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 21% of African Americans age 70 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease.
Petersburg casino bill clears Virginia House panel
A bill to give Petersburg a chance for a proposed $1.4 billion casino project and block Richmond from having another shot narrowly passed a Virginia House panel the day after the proposal failed to get enough support in the state Senate.
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
U.S. Mint opens sales for 2023 Native American $1 coin
On the 'tails' side, the coin depicts a line of five ballerinas with the middle figure, a depiction of Maria Tallchief, pulled forward in the line. Tallchief is considered to be America's first major prima ballerina, according to the Mint. She is the first Native American (Osage Nation) to hold the rank.
Cameras vs. criminals: Local police departments using technology to solve crime
Cameras versus criminals - local police departments are turning to technology when it comes to fighting crime, speeding up an investigation by hours, if not, days.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
NBC12
Vitual food halls, cloud kitchens gain popularity in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The lasting impacts of the pandemic on the Richmond restaurant scene are on full display, but in a good way. Many restaurateurs were forced to pivot to stay afloat, bringing about exciting new business models. The concept is called a “Virtual Food Hall” or a “Cloud...
St. Mary’s, Henrico Doctors’ and Parham Doctors’ named to national ‘Best Hospitals’ lists
Three Henrico hospitals were among 12 from across Virginia recently recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. The ratings were based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
