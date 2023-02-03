ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

South Central, Southwest Brunswick expansion completed in record time

Following only three short years, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC), along with its wholly owned subsidiary, EMPOWER Broadband (EMPOWER), is pleased to announce it has met its obligation in the Connect America Fund II (CAF-II) Auction to fully deploy fiber-to-the-premise in south central and southwest Brunswick County, which includes the communities of Ante, Gasburg, Powellton, Triplet, Valentines and Wyche. The CAF-II regulations allow their projects up to six years to complete.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Spirit of Virginia award honors corporation focused on affordable housing, support

The first Spirit of the Virginia award in 2023 was presented to the Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation, a metro area community development organization focused on cultivating housing and financial self-sufficiency for primarily Black, Hispanic and women-led households. The mission for the Richmond-based corporation is to build viable, thriving...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Proposed bill amends law on photo speed monitoring devices

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A bill is currently in committee in Richmond as an amendment to allow state-wide photo speed monitoring devices. Current law only has photo speed monitoring devices for highway work zones and school crossing zones. This bill would allow authorities in any locality to authorize local law-enforcement agencies to place and operate photo speed monitoring devices in certain locations, provided that the highway has a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or more.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

U.S. Mint opens sales for 2023 Native American $1 coin

On the 'tails' side, the coin depicts a line of five ballerinas with the middle figure, a depiction of Maria Tallchief, pulled forward in the line. Tallchief is considered to be America's first major prima ballerina, according to the Mint. She is the first Native American (Osage Nation) to hold the rank.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Vitual food halls, cloud kitchens gain popularity in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The lasting impacts of the pandemic on the Richmond restaurant scene are on full display, but in a good way. Many restaurateurs were forced to pivot to stay afloat, bringing about exciting new business models. The concept is called a “Virtual Food Hall” or a “Cloud...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

St. Mary’s, Henrico Doctors’ and Parham Doctors’ named to national ‘Best Hospitals’ lists

Three Henrico hospitals were among 12 from across Virginia recently recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. The ratings were based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

