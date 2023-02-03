ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

AL.com

Scarbinsky: Does Auburn take basketball more seriously than Alabama?

This is an opinion column. Add this true fact to the overwhelming body of evidence that the state of Alabama is not just for football anymore, if it ever was. For the second straight year, an SEC program in this state has rewarded its highly successful basketball coach with a lengthy, lucrative new contract - with the all-important month of March still four weeks away.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Can’t ignore obvious with Auburn basketball

It appears like Auburn’s time among the top 25 teams in college basketball might be coming to an end. At 32 straight weeks as a ranked team, it has been a program-altering run. With Bruce Pearl as its coach, Auburn men’s basketball has established itself as one of the premier programs in the SEC and the country. The streak included Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, the glorious rise of deep-fried memes, a new name for the arena and the addition of The Jungle to the short list of best atmospheres in college basketball.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

College GameDay returns to Auburn ahead of matchup with Alabama

The eyes of the college basketball world will be on Auburn, Ala. on Feb. 11, as ESPN’s College GameDay has announced that it will return to Neville Arena prior to Auburn’s game against Alabama. College GameDay, now in its 19th season, is hosted by Rece Davis, Jay Bilas,...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay headed for SEC rivalry site on Feb. 11

College GameDay is headed back to the SEC next weekend, ESPN’s popular pre-game show announced Saturday morning. For Feb. 11’s broadcast, College GameDay is headed to Auburn as the Tigers prepare to host Alabama in an SEC rivalry showdown. GameDay’s on-site broadcast will air from 11 am-Noon EST with tip-off between the Tigers and Crimson Tide set for 2 pm EST on ESPN next Saturday.
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Florida WR Joey Temen accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama

Joey Temen accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Friday. Temen is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida. He had two other opportunities to play football at the collegiate level with offers from Presbyterian College and McPherson College.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New venue with putt-putt coming soon to Opelika

Construction is underway at a new entertainment venue where families and friends will be able to play 18 holes of putt-putt and try their hand at different games. Tigertown Sports is a recreational space equipped with the putt-putt course, lawn games and three sand beach volleyball courts. The entertainment venue...
OPELIKA, AL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Transfer News

Despite losing his starting job after the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Jalen Hurts continued to take the advice of head coach Nick Saban. And it served him well when he was ready to transfer. In an interview with The 33rd Team, Saban revealed that when Hurts wanted to ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTVM

One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Milgen Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Milgen Road and Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus. The accident happened in the intersection of Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway. According to authorities, there are injuries involved in the crash. Stay with News Leader...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika man arrested in connection to receiving stolen property

Last weekend, Auburn police, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, arrested Jarquaizmen Lamar Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, on a felony warrant charging him with receiving stolen property in the first degree. Police said the arrest stemmed from a theft that was reported on Jan. 24. Auburn police met with...
OPELIKA, AL

