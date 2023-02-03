ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKTV

Dry weather moves in today

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid 30s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 38. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 24. Tomorrow: Rain. High 40. Low 39. Dry weather this morning with wet spots on the roads. Cloudy skies continue today, with highs in the upper 30s. Low pressure arrives tomorrow and brings a round of...
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region

Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State

After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
GEORGIA STATE
Country 106.5 WYRK

Hottest Summer On Record Coming For New York State?

The weather sure has been weird over the last few months around New York State. One morning it is well below zero and the next afternoon it is raining with 50 degrees! It is bad news for the ski resorts and bars that depend on snowmobile trails to be open. But for those who don't love winter, this may be a good year so far.
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Spend The Night In A Historic Rail Car In New York

Do you like trains? If you do, then this overnight getaway in New York is for you. First, you’ll take a ride on a historic train. Then, after a drive through the Finger Lakes Region, you’ll sleep in another historic train car. It doesn’t get much better than this for train enthusiasts. Read on and learn more about this wonderful day that we’ve planned for you.
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

Madrid home a total loss after Saturday night fire

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy night for fire crews in St. Lawrence County. A fire broke out Saturday evening near Madrid on State Highway 310. Fire Chief Jacob Roome said the fire was fully involved in a two story home when crews arrived on scene. He...
MADRID, NY
Hot 99.1

‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery

A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. In December 2020, MrBeast launched its own restaurant called MrBeast Burger. If you're unfamiliar, MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.
Shore News Network

New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River

NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
WIBX 950

24 Businesses We Loved Growing Up In Upstate New York

Are you ready to relax and unwind and take a trip down memory lane? Here's 24 businesses you remember, and loved, while growing up in Upstate New York. As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite restaurants, businesses, shops, bakeries, and gas stations from yester-year are long gone. Places that held very special memories in your hearts, may now be empty buildings, torn down, or a completely different business that isn't what they were before. Which ones do you miss the most? Which ones do you wish you could have another meal at? Which ones do you wish you could shop at once more? Heck, you may be able to shop at Ames once again very soon. How cool is that?
101.5 WPDH

Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
94.3 Lite FM

Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York

If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
COBLESKILL, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI Super Bowl CrackdownHigh-visibility impaired driving campaign takes place Friday, Feb. 10th through Monday, Feb. 13th

Poughkeepsie … Law-enforcement agencies throughout Dutchess County will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving during Super Bowl weekend, beginning Friday, Feb. 10th and concluding Monday, Feb. 13th. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and various municipal law enforcement agencies will join agencies across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Parent Gets Ticket for 15-Year-Old’s Dirt Bike

Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?

