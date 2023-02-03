Poppins recently came back to us with his sister after their owner passed away. Poppins is about two years old and full of so much love and playful energy. His favorite time of the day is definitely feeding time. He is very food motivated so he should be easy to train. Poppins loves to run and is very athletic. He will make anybody the perfect active companion! Poppins would like to meet any potential doggie siblings before adoption. If you can give this sweet boy the forever home he has been dreaming of, apply today! Visit Poppins at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

14 HOURS AGO