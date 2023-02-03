Read full article on original website
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
Local groups offering helping hands for animals displaced by train derailment
More people are being forced out of East Palestine as the situation worsens. As many pet owners are now scrambling to figure out where to bring their pets, two local farms in Ohio are helping out.
KD Sunday Spotlight: Band Together Pittsburgh gives platform to musicians on autism spectrum
GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) - The founders of Band Together Pittsburgh say they're using the power of music to unify people of all backgrounds. Joe Hnath and Patrick Lah performed a rendition of "Young Blood" from Smokey Joe's Café at Steamworks Creative in Gibsonia, but with their own style."There are so many songs we've done together, me and Patrick. I'm just so happy that I'm with him and he's with me," Hnath said. On stage under the lights, it's their time to shine. "It's probably the best kind of feeling for me," Lah said. Lah and Hnath are just two members of Band...
nextpittsburgh.com
Backstage at Pittsburgh’s 96-year-old bakery: Mancini’s
Location: Mancini’s Bread Company, 1717 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. Featured guest: Nick Mancini Hartner, great-nephew of Mancini’s founder James Mancini, and owner of the Strip District location. 3 things that surprised me:. 1. James Mancini opened his one-room bakery in McKees Rocks in 1926. His little...
Kennywood, Idlewild, Sandcastle announce opening days for 2023
Kennywood, will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 22 to continue its 125th Celebration. Sister parks Idlewild and SoakZone and Sandcastle Waterpark will open May 20th and May 27th respectively. All three parks have an exciting event lineup for the upcoming season, including new experiences and exclusive Passholder Perk Days. Kennywood will takeoff with the all-new 125th Celebration Weekends event, starting opening day, April […]
Customers stunned as Kings in Allegheny Township permanently closes
For those who didn’t know, white sheets of paper taped Sunday to a glass front door told the story. “Attention Guests: Thank you for the opportunity to serve this community over the years,” one read. “Unfortunately, this location is now permanently closed.”. Judging by surprised and annoyed...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 2/6/23
Poppins recently came back to us with his sister after their owner passed away. Poppins is about two years old and full of so much love and playful energy. His favorite time of the day is definitely feeding time. He is very food motivated so he should be easy to train. Poppins loves to run and is very athletic. He will make anybody the perfect active companion! Poppins would like to meet any potential doggie siblings before adoption. If you can give this sweet boy the forever home he has been dreaming of, apply today! Visit Poppins at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Local business helps East Palestine residents’ pets
DARLINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — Local businesses outside of East Palestine are finding ways to help residents who have been evacuated. The Northern Boarder Kennels in Darlington is just outside the evacuation zone. They’re offering free boarding to families who had to evacuate and couldn’t bring their dogs. “They don’t have to worry about their dogs […]
I Made It Market returns to The Block Northway
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The I Made It Market is back at The Block Northway.On hand are dozens of vendors selling homemade, hand-made, and hand-crafted items. There is everything from jewelry to paintings, prints, and clothes. There will also be food vendors.It's all happening from noon to 5 p.m.And if you haven't shopped for Valentine's Day yet, this could be a great way to find unique local gifts.
butlerradio.com
Winterfest Returns To Moraine
A local state park will welcome guests this weekend at a free outdoor event. Moraine State Park will host Winterfest 2023 at the McDanels Launch Area on the North Shore on Saturday. The family friendly gathering will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude around 3 p.m. with winter-themed festivities, warm...
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Eat Like a Local: Top Restaurants According to Gen Z
Over the past several years Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, have far surpassed prior generations as the largest population. With that being said, now more than ever restaurants are finding more ways to cater to this generation of consumers. As opposed to previous generations, Gen Z has...
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Best Hot Chocolate in the County
The winter season has quickly fallen upon those in Washington County, Pennsylvania. For many this chilly season, there is no better way to warm up and watch the snowflakes fall than to enjoy a steamy cup of hot chocolate. If you are on the search for the best hot chocolate...
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Beautiful Waterfalls near Pittsburgh
While Pennsylvania is not exactly a hotspot for waterfalls, there are a few breathtaking natural wonders across the state. The tallest waterfalls in the state (Dingmans at 130 ft and Raymondskill at 178 ft) are both located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in the Poconos. The most easily accessible waterfalls are found within a quick drive of Pittsburgh. If you find yourself visiting the city and seeking a quick natural break from the urban congestion, there are plenty of beautiful state parks within an easy drive. Take a look at 5 gorgeous waterfalls located within an easy 1 hour drive from Pittsburgh.
Adoptable pets Nellie, Doodle and Polly: Furry Tails
Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ NellieAnimal Friends Animal Friends Pet Profile:Woah Nellie! This handsome gentleman came to us from a home that simply had too many cats, so he's...
WYTV.com
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio
(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. The wind direction has shifted overnight. The wind is now...
Resources for East Palestine residents affected by train derailment fire
Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster.
FBI offering reward for missing woman who was planning a trip with husband to West Virginia
(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case. Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini […]
nextpittsburgh.com
Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?
Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
East Palestine Mass canceled, bishop issues statement
The Bishop of Youngstown has issued a statement after cancelling Sunday morning mass in East Palestine after the train derailment fire evacuation and shelter in place orders.
wtae.com
Minivan crashes through patio of Bloomfield restaurant
A restaurant in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood spent Sunday cleaning up after a minivan drove through its outdoor patio. A viewer shared this video with us from The Station on Liberty Avenue. The general manager tells us city cameras captured the van plowing into the patio early yesterday morning and crashing...
