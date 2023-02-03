ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

Comments / 1

 

CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Band Together Pittsburgh gives platform to musicians on autism spectrum

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) - The founders of Band Together Pittsburgh say they're using the power of music to unify people of all backgrounds.  Joe Hnath and Patrick Lah performed a rendition of "Young Blood" from Smokey Joe's Café at Steamworks Creative in Gibsonia, but with their own style."There are so many songs we've done together, me and Patrick. I'm just so happy that I'm with him and he's with me," Hnath said. On stage under the lights, it's their time to shine. "It's probably the best kind of feeling for me," Lah said. Lah and Hnath are just two members of Band...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Backstage at Pittsburgh’s 96-year-old bakery: Mancini’s

Location: Mancini’s Bread Company, 1717 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. Featured guest: Nick Mancini Hartner, great-nephew of Mancini’s founder James Mancini, and owner of the Strip District location. 3 things that surprised me:. 1. James Mancini opened his one-room bakery in McKees Rocks in 1926. His little...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Kennywood, Idlewild, Sandcastle announce opening days for 2023

Kennywood, will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 22 to continue its 125th Celebration. Sister parks Idlewild and SoakZone and Sandcastle Waterpark will open May 20th and May 27th respectively. All three parks have an exciting event lineup for the upcoming season, including new experiences and exclusive Passholder Perk Days. Kennywood will takeoff with the all-new 125th Celebration Weekends event, starting opening day, April […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 2/6/23

Poppins recently came back to us with his sister after their owner passed away. Poppins is about two years old and full of so much love and playful energy. His favorite time of the day is definitely feeding time. He is very food motivated so he should be easy to train. Poppins loves to run and is very athletic. He will make anybody the perfect active companion! Poppins would like to meet any potential doggie siblings before adoption. If you can give this sweet boy the forever home he has been dreaming of, apply today! Visit Poppins at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
WKBN

Local business helps East Palestine residents’ pets

DARLINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — Local businesses outside of East Palestine are finding ways to help residents who have been evacuated. The Northern Boarder Kennels in Darlington is just outside the evacuation zone. They’re offering free boarding to families who had to evacuate and couldn’t bring their dogs. “They don’t have to worry about their dogs […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

I Made It Market returns to The Block Northway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The I Made It Market is back at The Block Northway.On hand are dozens of vendors selling homemade, hand-made, and hand-crafted items. There is everything from jewelry to paintings, prints, and clothes. There will also be food vendors.It's all happening from noon to 5 p.m.And if you haven't shopped for Valentine's Day yet, this could be a great way to find unique local gifts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Winterfest Returns To Moraine

A local state park will welcome guests this weekend at a free outdoor event. Moraine State Park will host Winterfest 2023 at the McDanels Launch Area on the North Shore on Saturday. The family friendly gathering will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude around 3 p.m. with winter-themed festivities, warm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Eat Like a Local: Top Restaurants According to Gen Z

Over the past several years Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, have far surpassed prior generations as the largest population. With that being said, now more than ever restaurants are finding more ways to cater to this generation of consumers. As opposed to previous generations, Gen Z has...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Best Hot Chocolate in the County

The winter season has quickly fallen upon those in Washington County, Pennsylvania. For many this chilly season, there is no better way to warm up and watch the snowflakes fall than to enjoy a steamy cup of hot chocolate. If you are on the search for the best hot chocolate...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Beautiful Waterfalls near Pittsburgh

While Pennsylvania is not exactly a hotspot for waterfalls, there are a few breathtaking natural wonders across the state. The tallest waterfalls in the state (Dingmans at 130 ft and Raymondskill at 178 ft) are both located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in the Poconos. The most easily accessible waterfalls are found within a quick drive of Pittsburgh. If you find yourself visiting the city and seeking a quick natural break from the urban congestion, there are plenty of beautiful state parks within an easy drive. Take a look at 5 gorgeous waterfalls located within an easy 1 hour drive from Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Adoptable pets Nellie, Doodle and Polly: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ NellieAnimal Friends Animal Friends Pet Profile:Woah Nellie! This handsome gentleman came to us from a home that simply had too many cats, so he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio

(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. The wind direction has shifted overnight. The wind is now...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
nextpittsburgh.com

Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?

Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Minivan crashes through patio of Bloomfield restaurant

A restaurant in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood spent Sunday cleaning up after a minivan drove through its outdoor patio. A viewer shared this video with us from The Station on Liberty Avenue. The general manager tells us city cameras captured the van plowing into the patio early yesterday morning and crashing...
PITTSBURGH, PA

